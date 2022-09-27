Abusive partner receives increased prison sentence for blackmail and assault

An abusive partner has had his prison sentence for blackmail and assault doubled.

A Cornwall man who abused his partner has received an increased prison sentence after his case was referred to the Court of Appeal by the then Solicitor General Edward Timpson CBE KC MP.

Ben Solomon, now 35, was in a relationship with the victim for approximately nine months. Following a breakdown in their relationship, Solomon threatened to disclose videos of them having sex to the victim’s family, friends and work colleagues, the offender was arrested and released on bail.

While on bail, Solomon and the victim rekindled their relationship. He visited her home one night, where he acted violently towards her, including slapping her, pulling her hair and strangling her twice.

On 8 July 2022, Solomon was sentenced to 18 months’ imprisonment for blackmail and assault occasioning actual bodily harm. The sentencing took place at Plymouth Crown Court.

Following the sentencing, Solomon’s case was referred to the Court of Appeal under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme because the then Solicitor General felt that Solomon’s offending was serious enough to warrant a longer prison term.

On 23 September 2022, the Court found Solomon’s original sentence to be unduly lenient and increased it to 3 years’ imprisonment.

Speaking after the hearing, the newly appointed HM Solicitor General Michael Tomlinson MP recently said: