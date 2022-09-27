Attorney General's Office
|Printable version
Abusive partner receives increased prison sentence for blackmail and assault
An abusive partner has had his prison sentence for blackmail and assault doubled.
A Cornwall man who abused his partner has received an increased prison sentence after his case was referred to the Court of Appeal by the then Solicitor General Edward Timpson CBE KC MP.
Ben Solomon, now 35, was in a relationship with the victim for approximately nine months. Following a breakdown in their relationship, Solomon threatened to disclose videos of them having sex to the victim’s family, friends and work colleagues, the offender was arrested and released on bail.
While on bail, Solomon and the victim rekindled their relationship. He visited her home one night, where he acted violently towards her, including slapping her, pulling her hair and strangling her twice.
On 8 July 2022, Solomon was sentenced to 18 months’ imprisonment for blackmail and assault occasioning actual bodily harm. The sentencing took place at Plymouth Crown Court.
Following the sentencing, Solomon’s case was referred to the Court of Appeal under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme because the then Solicitor General felt that Solomon’s offending was serious enough to warrant a longer prison term.
On 23 September 2022, the Court found Solomon’s original sentence to be unduly lenient and increased it to 3 years’ imprisonment.
Speaking after the hearing, the newly appointed HM Solicitor General Michael Tomlinson MP recently said:
Ben Solomon’s shameful and abusive behaviour warranted a stronger punishment. I am glad that the Court agreed and hope that the decision to sentence Solomon to a longer prison term will send the message that physical and mental abuse will never be tolerated.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/abusive-partner-receives-increased-prison-sentence-for-blackmail-and-assault
Latest News from
Attorney General's Office
Increased sentence for man who committed sexual assault26/09/2022 13:20:00
A man who sexually assaulted a woman while she was asleep has had his sentence doubled.
Two drug suppliers will spend longer in prison22/09/2022 13:20:00
Both offenders will each now serve 10 years' imprisonment for drug offences.
Increased sentence for rapist after referral to the Court of Appeal07/09/2022 09:15:00
Increased prison sentence for rapist who repeatedly abused two young girls
Repeat burglar who attacked elderly woman receives increased sentence06/09/2022 16:15:00
A repeat burglar who attacked an elderly woman will spend longer in prison
Equalities and rights: Conflict and the need for clarity10/08/2022 16:40:00
Attorney General Suella Braverman spoke at Policy Exchange about equalities and human rights
Thomas Hughes and Jordan Monaghan sentenced to increased prison terms for separate child murder cases at the Court of Appeal01/08/2022 10:20:00
Following a joint trial for separate cases that involved the killing of children, Thomas Hughes and Jordan Monaghan have each received increased prison sentences.
Would-be gun importer receives increased sentence after referral to the Court of Appeal28/07/2022 10:05:00
Haroon Iqbal will spend longer in prison for attempting to import a prohibited weapon.
Sheffield robber receives increased sentence after referral to the Court of Appeal26/07/2022 16:15:00
The offender carried out two robberies, stealing over £1000 worth of goods and cash while threatening members of the public.