Association for Project Management
|Printable version
Accelerating diversity key to delivering projects fit for end users
As Black History Month continues to honour the history of Black communities and champion the achievements made towards greater equality, we speak to Mac Alonge, Chief Executive of The Equal Group, about what more can be done to accelerate Black inclusion in the workplace and why doing so is important to projects.
“The key is awareness,” says Mac (pictured). “It’s important to be aware of the gaps we have, both internally and externally… who is in the room and who is making the decision, and to what extent your own internal project teams match the end users or the demographic that you are serving.”
With the profession delivering ever more complex and far-reaching projects across the globe, the importance of understanding and engaging your stakeholders cannot be overstated.
“If there's no diversity within that team, you tend to find yourself talking to the same people or the same types of people.”
To stop this from becoming the status quo, Mac calls for greater reflection on levels of diversity across every aspect of a project.
“I think challenging yourself in terms of your internal team, challenging yourself in terms of recruitment, retention and progression is absolutely the right starting point.
“HS2 is a good example of doing this well… They challenge themselves around the diversity of their own team, but definitely [also] from a supply chain perspective; the diversity and inclusion requirements that they place on their Tier 1 suppliers and ensuring that those requirements are cascaded down to Tier 2 and Tier 3 suppliers. This ensures that they've got full visibility of levels of diversity within their supply chain. It's great to see and it really encourages people to think.”
While a drive towards greater diversity and inclusion like this is important, Mac also highlights the importance of long-term, critical thinking when it comes to embedding equality, diversity and inclusion within organisations.
“The requirement isn’t to tick a box and deliver diversity from day one, but to consistently report, monitor and improve,” he says.
In fact, organisations that rush to recruit can find it counterproductive if the groundwork isn’t established to create the right environment that meets the needs of a diverse workforce.
“[When that happens] we actually find that organisations end up recruiting people into quite toxic environments. If an organisation isn't geared towards the retention and progression of Black people, you go out and you convince a number of Black people to join the organisation. Then they find out that, actually, they're facing microaggressions or they're facing issues on a day-to-day basis. That can be more harmful to your brand and to your organisation over the long term.”
With huge numbers of large-scale infrastructure projects well under way – many as part of the Government’s Levelling Up agenda – the importance of being aware of the overarching societal context in which projects operate is clear if they are to meet the needs of local communities.
Mac will be joining a panel including APM Chief Executive Prof Adam Boddison to discuss accelerating Black inclusion at an upcoming event in London. APM members can attend for free. If you’re interested in joining, you can find out more and book your space here.
Original article link: https://www.apm.org.uk/news/accelerating-diversity-key-to-delivering-projects-fit-for-end-users/
- RESOURCES
- MEMBERSHIP
- CHARTERED STANDARD
- QUALIFICATIONS AND TRAINING
- JOBS AND CAREERS
- NEWS AND OPINION
- COMMUNITY
- EVENTS
- BOOKS
Latest News from
Association for Project Management
A successful night at the Association Excellence Awards18/10/2022 16:20:00
The Association for Project Management (APM) Corporate Partnership Programme took first prize at this year's Association Excellence Awards.
APM Thames Valley branch Project Management Challenge Competition 2022/23 is open!17/10/2022 16:20:00
The annual Thames Valley Branch (TVB) Project Management (PM) Challenge for 2022/23 has launched, taking it into its tenth year as a competition for developing project management professionals; and we are currently taking applications from interested teams.
Stakeholder engagement in the hybrid world – SWWE Virtual Meet Up12/10/2022 16:20:00
We had 12 people dial in from the southwest region and one person in Pakistan on 29 September 2022. The event went very well.
World Menopause Day: APM takes action on menopause11/10/2022 10:20:00
Did you know that October 18 is World Menopause Day? In the UK, women make up nearly half the workforce, but around 900,000 have quit their jobs because of the menopause.
APM Scotland Branch Project Challenge 2022-23 competition now open for entries!10/10/2022 10:20:00
APM is delighted to announce that the APM Scotland branch project challenge competition is now open!
Just launched: the APM Community app07/10/2022 13:20:00
A new app for members of Association for Project Management (APM) means they can connect with project professionals from around the world more easily than ever.
Members urged to vote for trustees they want to see join the APM board03/10/2022 13:20:00
Full and Fellow members of Association for Project Management (APM) are being encouraged to cast their votes in this year’s trustee elections, to choose the people they want to see on the organisation’s Board of Trustees.
First university course to gain Route 2 Recognised Assessment from APM welcomes new students30/09/2022 15:10:00
A new group of learners has started work on a one-of-a-kind master’s degree that will put graduates on the road to Chartered Project Professional (ChPP) status.