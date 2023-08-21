Accelerating gender equality high on agenda at Women in Project Management Conference 2023

Female project professionals facing challenges to gain promotions into senior roles can benefit from expert career advice at the APM (Association for Project Management) Women in Project Management Conference 2023 in London in September.

The event, run by APM, the chartered membership organisation for the project profession, includes guest speakers such as renowned equality advocate and business leader Dame Inga Beale, and leadership coach and award-winning author Susanne Madsen, as well as a programme of panel events, talks and exhibitions covering the themes of career progression and project success.

It comes after new research by APM found women now comprise around one third of senior positions such as consultant and project director in the project management profession across the UK, as highlighted in APM’s Salary and Market Trends Survey 2023.

A separate APM report, entitled Women in Projects: Levelling the Playing Field, highlighted generational and cultural progression for female project professionals but warned “the pace of change is slow”, adding:

“Despite some positive developments, our experts agreed that much more needs to be done.”

Speaking ahead of the annual conference, themed ‘Pathways to Progression’ for 2023, Sue Kershaw, APM President, said:

“APM has a proven record of championing diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging in the project profession, and has long advocated better use of the breadth of talent available. The importance of project and programme management today only increases this need. “Making sure that women can flourish in project roles is absolutely vital. That’s why it’s important that events like our Women in Project Management Conference continue to bring together experts and like-minded individuals to listen, share ideas and the latest insight, and work together. “We encourage anyone interested in attending to visit our website to find out more information and confirm your place before booking closes within the next few weeks.”

The event, sponsored by BAE Systems, has two main themes: ‘Strategies for progressing your career’ and ‘Think Differently: Project success from the inside out’ with dedicated events and topics ranging from leadership skills and overcoming the fear of change, to managing stress in project management.

Other speakers include Kay Sanders, chief executive of CITI; Victoria Richards, head of profession for project management at Jacobs, and Dr Tammy Watchorn, author of the award-nominated book The Change Ninja Handbook.

Sue Simmonite, Global Project Management and Control Director at BAE Systems said:

“We’re proud to be the Headline Sponsor of the 2023 APM Women in Project Management Conference and playing our part in raising awareness of and supporting greater inclusivity across the project management profession. “As a leading provider of advanced solutions across the defence, aerospace and security sectors, we are committed to creating a workplace culture that promotes gender equality and contributes significantly towards our continued success.”

The APM Women in Projects Conference 2023 takes place at etc.venues, London, on 21 September from 8am to 5.40pm, with a post-event drinks reception finishing at 6.40pm. For more details, visit the conference’s event page.

The event is open to APM members and non-members, as well as APM Corporate Partners and students. Group bookings end on 13 September and individual bookings close on 19 September. Book your place here.