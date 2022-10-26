Accelerating green heat delivery

Next steps taken to help transformation.

A national public energy agency – Heat & Energy Efficiency Scotland – has been launched to scale up delivery of climate-friendly heating and improve energy efficiency across Scotland’s homes and buildings.

The initial focus of the virtual Agency will be to build public understanding of the changes needed in how people heat and use energy in their properties, act as a centre of expertise for green heat projects and co-ordinate the delivery of investment programmes.

An independent strategic board has been established to support, advise and oversee the agency as it grows and develops.

The Scottish Government has committed at least £1.8 billion to green heat and energy efficiency programmes over the course of this parliament, supporting a vision for more than one million homes and non-domestic buildings to be running on zero direct emissions heating systems by 2030.

The Agency, a Programme for Government 2022/23 commitment, will oversee and co-ordinate support and funding programmes to help people, businesses and the public sector access the most appropriate advice, guidance and investment streams.

A marketing campaign highlighting the Home Energy Scotland service will go live in November.

Net Zero & Energy Secretary Michael Matheson said:

“Scotland’s homes and buildings account for around a fifth of all our emissions, and we need to take bold, urgent action to ensure we cut these emissions in line with our ambitious climate targets.

“It will take an unprecedented level of leadership and co-ordination to ensure that everyone, from industry to individual households, has access to the right support to deliver this green heat transformation. Heat & Energy Efficiency Scotland will provide this.

“Delivering on our Heat in Buildings Strategy will be transformational and we must work collaboratively – across public and private sectors, parliament, governments and communities – to realise the benefits that warmer, greener homes and buildings will bring for everyone. Heat & Energy Efficiency Scotland will play an important role in co-ordinating this huge transition and helping ensure it is a just and fair one.

“Recognising the pace with which we must act to decarbonise heat in our homes and buildings – within our limited, devolved powers – a public energy agency represents the best tool we have to lead the transformational change required.

"We have worked quickly to establish the virtual Agency, and I look forward to working with Professor Crerar and the Strategic Board to develop and deliver its transition to becoming a dedicated Agency in the coming years.”

Background

The Net Zero & Energy Secretary announced the launch of Heat & Energy Efficiency Scotland to Parliament on Wednesday 26th October 2022.

The members of Heat & Energy Efficiency Scotland’s Strategic Board are: