Accelerating growth in Grangemouth

Grangemouth will benefit from £10 million new investment to create new jobs and boost skills development.

Further investment into Celtic Renewables will support the company’s expansion into large‑scale commercial production of sustainable biochemical solutions, creating 149 new jobs in the area by 2030.

The funding comprises £5 million in Scottish Enterprise equity funding - building on previous Scottish Government investment of over £6 million via the Grangemouth Just Transition Fund - which has in turn leveraged £5 million from the private sector into Celtic Renewables.

During Scottish Apprenticeship Week, the Scottish Government has also announced £90,000 for a new employment pathways programme in the region, run by Forth Valley College in collaboration with Falkirk Council.

The programme will help local Grangemouth residents develop practical and technical skills, gain accredited training and qualifications, connect with local industries, and receive personal development support to improve their chances of getting a job or progressing to further education.

Climate Action and Energy Secretary Gillian Martin said:

“This investment is a clear demonstration of our commitment to securing a just transition for Grangemouth and ensuring the region remains at the heart of Scotland’s low‑carbon industrial future. “Celtic Renewables is an outstanding example of the innovation and ambition that is driving our move towards net zero, and this further investment by Scottish Enterprise will help the company scale up, create high‑quality jobs and build new skills for the local workforce. “During Scottish Apprenticeship Week, it is also particularly important to highlight how this package – including new support for pathways into employment – will open up opportunities for people across the area. By backing pioneering technologies and investing in our future workforce, we are laying the foundations for a more sustainable, resilient and prosperous Grangemouth.”

Scottish Enterprise Chief Executive Adrian Gillespie said:

“Celtic Renewables is a great example of how Scottish innovation and tenacity can transform a concept into a strong commercial opportunity with significant scaling potential. "We’ve supported the company’s growth ambitions since 2011, and it’s pleasing to see its first operational demonstrator plant here in Grangemouth as well as hearing they’re accelerating their plans for a full-scale biorefinery, which will create high-quality jobs. “Today’s investment and employability announcements clearly demonstrate the impactful partnership approach of the Grangemouth Future Industries Board, bringing together our collective drive and expertise to transform the area into a leading destination for green energy and fine chemicals innovation.”

Celtic Renewables Chief Executive Mark Simmers said:

“Our demonstrator facility in Grangemouth is Scotland’s first biorefinery and has been operational since 2023. In that time, we’ve proven that our patented ABE fermentation process is scalable and commercially viable, de-risking future projects. “Today, demand for our bio-based chemicals far outstrips current production capabilities at our demonstrator plant. Companies globally are seeking to switch to green chemicals to cut their indirect Scope 3 emissions and meet increasing customer demand for more sustainable products. With this latest investment, we’re now poised to take the knowledge gained at our demonstrator plant and scale to full industrial-level operations in Grangemouth.”

Principal of Forth Valley College Kenny MacInnes said:

"We welcome this funding announcement and are excited by the opportunities that it will create. It enables us to deliver a targeted, high impact programme that will put local people at the heart of Grangemouth’s transition to a net zero economy. "Through our Future Skills Pathways to Employment programme – which will be based at our Falkirk Campus and its state-of-the-art STEM and Renewables training facilities – we will equip individuals with the practical skills, recognised qualifications and confidence needed to access real job opportunities in growing low carbon and technical sectors. "By working closely with Falkirk Council, employers and community partners, we are ensuring that the benefits of economic transition are inclusive, locally rooted and focused on long term employment outcomes. This investment is about creating opportunity, building resilience and making sure no one is left behind as our economy evolves.”

Background

Today’s announcement confirms a total of £10 million in additional investment, comprising:

£5 million in equity investment from Scottish Enterprise

£5 million leveraged from private sector investors

£6.23 million has already been invested into Celtic Renewables by the Scottish Government through the Grangemouth Just Transition Fund, the funding from Scottish Enterprise builds on this.

