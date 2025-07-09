Accelerating innovation for longer, healthier lives

Nine researchers have been selected to join the third round of the Healthy Ageing Catalyst Accelerator.

The programme supports the development of commercial solutions to help people live healthier, longer lives.

It is delivered by Innovate UK and the Economic and Social Research Council (ESRC) in partnership with venture builder Zinc.

The Catalyst Accelerator supports UK-based academic researchers to translate their work into scalable products and services.

Each awardee receives up to £100,000 in funding and access to a six-month venture building programme.

Supporting innovation for healthy ageing

The Catalyst Accelerator builds on the success of the UK Research and Innovation Healthy Ageing Challenge, delivered by Innovate UK and ESRC.

It supports innovations that enable people to remain active, productive, independent and socially connected across the life course.

Translating research into practical solutions

Dr Cynthia Bullock, Director, Healthy Lives at Innovate UK, said:

This year’s Catalyst Accelerator awardees continue to demonstrate how research can be translated into practical solutions that address real-world challenges associated with ageing. These ventures reflect both the breadth of innovation emerging from UK institutions and the value of supporting arts, humanities and social science researchers to take early steps towards commercial impact.