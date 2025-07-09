Economic and Social Research Council
Accelerating innovation for longer, healthier lives
Nine researchers have been selected to join the third round of the Healthy Ageing Catalyst Accelerator.
The programme supports the development of commercial solutions to help people live healthier, longer lives.
It is delivered by Innovate UK and the Economic and Social Research Council (ESRC) in partnership with venture builder Zinc.
The Catalyst Accelerator supports UK-based academic researchers to translate their work into scalable products and services.
Each awardee receives up to £100,000 in funding and access to a six-month venture building programme.
Supporting innovation for healthy ageing
The Catalyst Accelerator builds on the success of the UK Research and Innovation Healthy Ageing Challenge, delivered by Innovate UK and ESRC.
It supports innovations that enable people to remain active, productive, independent and socially connected across the life course.
Translating research into practical solutions
Dr Cynthia Bullock, Director, Healthy Lives at Innovate UK, said:
This year’s Catalyst Accelerator awardees continue to demonstrate how research can be translated into practical solutions that address real-world challenges associated with ageing.
These ventures reflect both the breadth of innovation emerging from UK institutions and the value of supporting arts, humanities and social science researchers to take early steps towards commercial impact.
Further information
Funded projects
CoreCount: wearable myofeedback for lower back pain
Paul Bentley, Imperial College London
A wearable device offering real-time feedback on core muscle activity, supporting fitness, rehabilitation and self-management of back pain.
FLAG-Me: improving medication safety for people with sight impairment
Lisa Riste, The University of Manchester
A visual alert system in community pharmacies to reduce medication errors and ensure accessible information for people with sight loss.
Mint Root: community-powered healthcare
Ilhem Berrou, University of the West of England
Developing a digital platform that connects people to community organisations offering health and social care support in their neighbourhoods.
era: supporting health at work
Wendy Anne Loretto, The University of Edinburgh
An artificial intelligence-based tool that helps older employees reflect on health at work and act by linking to employer resources, supporting workforce retention.
Kaleidoscope: supporting sustainable food product development
Laura Wilkinson, Swansea University
Applying consumer psychology to support small food manufacturers in creating sustainable and healthy food products aimed at older populations.
LymphMotion: improving quality of life in lymphoedema management
Katherine Wang, University College London
A discreet wearable device that enables lymphoedema patients to self-manage their condition flexibly and sustainably.
ReFleks: start-up acceleration
Suzanne Eldridge, Queen Mary University, London
Developing a regenerative treatment to address cartilage loss and prevent osteoarthritis, a condition affecting over 500 million people globally.
AIKNIT: smart supports for musculoskeletal health
Sophie Richter, Queen Mary University of London
Creating adaptive wearable patches that aid recovery, relieve pain and support movement for people with hand and wrist conditions.
Tabletop Travels: reducing loneliness through sensory engagement
Tot Foster, University of Bristol
Multi-sensory travel-themed activity boxes designed to spark conversation, reduce isolation and build confidence among older adults.
