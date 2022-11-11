Accelerating international innovation

The Innovation Agency is collaborating on a programme to support international innovators in gaining a foothold in the UK healthcare market.

The International Accelerator Programme will harness the experience and expertise of its partners to minimise risks and create a structured path into the health and care system.

The Innovation Agency has joined forces with fellow AHSN UCLPartners, digital health and care agency HIC and industry association ABHI International to deliver the 12-month programme.

It will help innovators generate evidence in the NHS to support their work and enable their innovations to reach patients more quickly.

Colin Callow, Head of International Programmes at the Innovation Agency, said: “We have long experience of linking overseas innovators and their innovations with healthcare providers in the UK who are interested in adopting digital solutions.

“This partnership will reinforce that work and help us create a flourishing ecosystem of innovations in the health and care system.”

For more details of the programme visit the HIC website.

Watch our film in which Colin Callow describes our support for international innovators.