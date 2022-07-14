HM Land Registry
Accelerating our digital transformation
Our Annual Report and Accounts 2021-22 reveals a strong year in our transition to a data-driven, digital organisation that is flexible, resilient and responsive to market challenges.
- HM Land Registry delivers its Annual Report and Accounts 2021-22: Accelerating our digital transformation
- Organisation reports significant progress in digitising and automating services, large-scale recruitment and investment in management, systems and training
- On track to meet the challenges of a volatile market
In another year of record demand in the property market, HM Land Registry has accelerated its transformation to a 21st-century, data-driven, digital organisation, as set out in its Annual Report and Accounts 2021-22, published today (14 July 2022).
With a 20% increase in demand for its services over 2021-22 compared with the previous year, HM Land Registry has made significant progress in digitising and automating services. This, together with the largest recruitment exercise in more than a decade and investment in management, systems and training, has accelerated the organisation’s transformation.
In collaboration with industry partners, HM Land Registry is building on the advances it has made in digitisation and automation – including digital identity, electronic signatures and its award-winning Digital Registration Service. These, and other advances set out in the Annual Report, are helping the property sector as a whole transform for the long-term future.
The Annual Report and Accounts 2021-22 shows the distance already covered. The organisation’s forthcoming Strategy 2022+ and Business Plan will lay out the direction of travel and roadmap towards a new vision for modern land registration.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/accelerating-our-digital-transformation
