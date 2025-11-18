Innovate UK
Accelerating UK next generation battery innovation through AI
UK collaboration will advance new battery technology to maximise industry growth and help meet net zero goals.
The Science and Technology Facilities Council’s (STFC) Hartree Centre and the Faraday Institution are collaborating to explore how they can accelerate battery innovation in the UK.
This unites the Faraday Institution’s excellence in battery research with the Hartree Centre’s strengths in high-performance computing and digital innovation.
Under a joint statement of endeavour, they are exploring activities, such as artificial intelligence (AI)-driven battery modelling and simulation techniques, combining UK expertise to maximise industry growth and support net zero goals.
Accelerating UK battery innovation
Dr Kate Royse, Director of the STFC Hartree Centre, said:
I’m excited to be working with the Faraday Institution to accelerate battery innovation in the UK.
By combining the Hartree Centre’s leading expertise in AI and high-performance computing with the Faraday Institution’s world-class research in battery technology, we can help industry and scientists develop new solutions faster and more efficiently.
Together, we’re building vital digital skills, strengthening the UK’s position as a global leader in battery innovation, and supporting the nation’s economic growth and net zero goals.
From lab to market
Professor Martin Freer, Chief Executive Officer, Faraday Institution, commented:
The collaboration has exciting potential to deliver an advantage to the UK for battery research and manufacturing.
By combining the unique capability of our two organisations, the goal is to accelerate battery technology from lab to market, strengthen the UK’s high-tech manufacturing sector, further UK research objectives and industry capabilities, and the adoption of digital technologies – aligning with the UK Government’s industrial strategy.
Powering UK innovation
Located at STFC’s Daresbury Laboratory, at Sci-Tech Daresbury in the Liverpool City Region, the Hartree Centre is the UK’s leading supercomputing centre dedicated to working with industry and the public sector.
It is home to some of the UK’s most advanced supercomputing experts and technologies, from AI and high-performance computing to data analytics.
The Faraday Institution is the UK’s independent institute for electrochemical energy storage research, skills development, market analysis, and early-stage commercialisation.
It brings together research scientists and industry partners on projects with commercial potential that will improve battery performance.
Strengthening skills and international partnerships
The collaboration aims to address the skills needed by delivering specialised training to researchers in academia and industry, equipping them with expertise in AI and high-performance computing.
It also aspires to build strong international partnerships, including establishing an international consortium to advance next-generation, exascale-ready battery simulation software.
Further information
