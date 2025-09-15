Innovation Agency
Accelerator aims to boost established innovations
Health Innovation North West Coast has launched the second year of its accelerator programme. We are welcoming 10 innovators to join us for 16 weeks of engaging, expert guidance.
Momentum is designed to boost health and life science innovators toward additional transformative adoption and spread. Our accelerator fills a gap in the accelerator market by serving companies with established innovations, often already being used by the NHS.
Mike Kenny, Associate Director of Innovation and Industry Partnerships recently said:
“When a company’s innovation has begun to establish itself within the NHS but is struggling to progress, the Momentum programme supports companies to gain traction and achieve wider impact.”
At the heart of Momentum lies a bespoke approach that caters to the unique needs of each participant.
The programme’s final week, beginning on 3 December, will culminate in a showcase event where the companies will have a chance to connect with industry leaders, potential partners, and investors who can help propel solutions to a new level.
Full details about Momentum’s programme, participants and external collaborators Health Innovation North West Coast – Momemtum Accelerator
Original article link: https://www.healthinnovationnwc.nhs.uk/news/Accelerator-aims-to-boost-established-innovations
