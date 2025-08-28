Access to Companies House WebFiling accounts to move to GOV.UK One Login

From 13 October 2025, customers will need to use GOV.UK One Login to sign in to their Companies House WebFiling account.

We’re introducing a single sign-in that will make it easier and more secure for companies and business owners to access our services.

The move to GOV.UK One Login means companies of all sizes will benefit from a more secure, consistent way of accessing our services – giving greater assurance about who is setting up, running and controlling companies in the UK.

From 13 October 2025, you’ll need to use GOV.UK One Login to sign in to your Companies House WebFiling account.

From this date, when you sign in to WebFiling, you’ll be prompted to connect your WebFiling account to GOV.UK One Login. You will not be able to access WebFiling without connecting to GOV.UK One Login.

We began moving our online services to GOV.UK One Login in autumn 2024, beginning with the option to connect a Companies House account, the account used to sign in to the Find and update company information.

Benefits of GOV.UK One Login

GOV.UK One Login provides:

access to multiple government services with one set of sign in details

enhanced security with two-factor authentication

the option to use GOV.UK One Login to verify your identity for Companies House

Over time, GOV.UK One Login will replace all other ways to sign in to services on GOV.UK, including Government Gateway.

Get ready for the change

To make sure you can still access your account after the change and that your saved information will still be available:

make sure the email address you use to sign in to WebFiling is up to date and you have access to it – you can update the email address by selecting ‘Change account details’ after signing in to your WebFiling account

if you also have a Companies House account for Find and update company information, make sure you use the same email address for both accounts – you can change either the email address you use for your Companies House account or the email address used to sign in to WebFiling

if you do not have a GOV.UK One Login, consider creating one before 13 October 2025 using the same email address as your WebFiling account

if you have a Companies House account for Find and update company information, consider connecting this with GOV.UK One Login now (if you have not already)

How to connect your WebFiling account to GOV.UK One Login on or after 13 October 2025

When you try to sign in to WebFiling from 13 October 2025, you’ll be redirected to connect your account with GOV.UK One Login.

If you:

have a GOV.UK One Login, you’ll be able to sign in and connect your account

do not have a GOV.UK One Login, you’ll be prompted to create one

have a Companies House account for Find and update company information that you have not connected with GOV.UK One Login, you’ll be able to connect both accounts at the same time

You may need to enter each company’s authentication code to confirm that you are still authorised to file for the company.

You do not need to verify your identity to connect your WebFiling account with GOV.UK One Login.

If you share a WebFiling account with others

Only one person can connect each WebFiling account to their GOV.UK One Login.

Anyone who shares access to these accounts will need to create their own GOV.UK One Login, using a different email address. They will no longer be able to access the information in the accounts.

Identity verification

From 18 November 2025, identity verification will become a legal requirement for new and existing company directors and people with significant control (PSCs). Individuals can voluntarily verify their identity now.

You can verify your identity for Companies House:

using GOV.UK One Login through the ‘Verify your identity for Companies House’ service

through an Authorised Corporate Service Provider, for example an accountant or solicitor

