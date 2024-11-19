‘Access to good quality housing unlocks opportunities’ - Jayne Bryant delivers keynote speech at housing conference

The Cabinet Secretary for Housing and Local Government, Jayne Bryant, delivered the keynote speech at the first day of the annual Community Housing Cymru conference, focussing on working with the sector to deliver more homes, recognising the key role of frontline workers and ending homelessness in Wales.

The two-day conference is a chance to network, build relationships and focus on the ambitions of the social housing sector in Wales.

The Cabinet Secretary said:

I am proud to be responsible for an area that is of such importance to the people of Wales and our future generations. Access to good quality housing unlocks opportunities in so many other areas. Investing in social housing reduces poverty, improves health and helps drive economic growth. Good quality affordable housing can provide opportunities for every individual and family, positively impacting upon health, mental health, and education outcomes.

The Welsh Government continues to take a ‘no one left out’ approach to homelessness and in the last 12 months there have been more than 18,000 placements into temporary accommodation.

These large numbers reflect the ongoing pressures within the system and the effects of the cost-of-living crisis on individuals and households.

One person sleeping rough or a family without a place to call home is too many and the Cabinet Secretary plans to introduce legislation this Senedd term to help transform services and focus on prevention and rapid rehousing.

The Cabinet Secretary also took a moment to recognise the key role of frontline workers in delivering support for vulnerable tenants:

The homelessness workforce is doing heroic work, day in, day out, often working in very challenging circumstances to help some of the most vulnerable people in society. Their efforts will be pivotal if we are to deliver on our commitment to end homelessness. I am extremely grateful to them for everything they do, and I know that we all genuinely value their work.

The speech emphasised the need for a rent policy that works for Wales, ensuring that registered social landlords can remain financially resilient whilst delivering rents that are affordable for the thousands of tenants still struggling to meet the cost of living.

There will be a consultation on policy proposals for a new social rent policy next summer.

The Cabinet Secretary concluded: