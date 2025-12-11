Accessibility must become priority for House of Commons

Accessibility must become a major priority for the House of Commons and be woven into the fabric of what it does, according to a landmark report from the cross-party Modernisation Committee.

Following a significant inquiry into access to the House of Commons, the Committee today makes a series of recommendations calling for improvements to the institution’s physical environment, procedures, practices and communications.

With only 12 percent of the historic Palace of Westminster - home to the Commons Chamber - currently step-free, and with a wider parliamentary estate made up of several buildings with accessibility challenges, the Committee concludes that disabled MPs, staff and visitors face unacceptable negative impacts.

A focus on accessibility must become embedded in the culture of the House of Commons, with accessibility becoming a shared responsibility between all who work on the parliamentary estate.

Visitors should be asked upon entry if they have a disability or access need and offered support accordingly, and line managers should receive mandatory training on how to support disabled and neurodiverse individuals.

While action is being taken – largely in response to the Committee’s inquiry – the Commons Administration must examine its priorities and show how it will be held accountable for delivering the improvements needed.

The MPs also recommend seniors leaders in the Commons establish an External Accessibility Advisory Group, allowing organisations representing disabled people the opportunity to provide feedback on accessibility challenges in Parliament.

The Committee makes clear that MPs must not be limited in their work to scrutinise legislation and carry out their duties on behalf of their constituents due to the inaccessibility or inflexibility of Parliamentary rules and conventions. Where reasonable adjustments are required for disabled MPs to contribute in the Chamber and committees, it should be made as clear as possible how they can be accessed.

Options for those who find voting in person challenging should also be explored by the Clerk of the House and party Whips, such as providing space near the Chamber to meet the needs of disabled MPs.

The Commons should lead by example and inspire other public sector bodies by ensuring as much as possible of its communication and engagement activities are delivered in accessible formats such as BSL, Easy Read and audio file.

Commenting on the report, Sir Alan Campbell MP, Leader of the House of Commons and Chair of the Modernisation Committee, said:

“As the crucible of our democracy and national debate, the House of Commons must be accessible for all. It’s not acceptable that some MPs, staff and visitors are prevented from engaging with parts of parliamentary life due to its inaccessible nature.

“I’m proud to publish this report during Disability History Month. But this is just the beginning of making Parliament a more accessible place, and we’re pleased to see work is already underway to make physical accessibility improvements across the parliamentary estate, with an accessible toilet close to the Chamber, new lighting installed and improved signage already in place.

“We’ll be following up on this important issue to ensure our recommendations are implemented and progress towards making the Commons more accessible continues at pace.”

The Committee, which was set up a year ago, focused on accessibility following the overwhelming evidence received on making the Commons more accessible in its call for views last year.

The report summary and recommendations are also available in Easy Read, British Sign Language and large print formats and as an audio file.

Further information

The Modernisation Committee was established last year, setting out its key strategic aims of driving up standards, improving culture and working practices and reforming procedures to make the Commons more effective.