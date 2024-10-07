Homeless Link
|Printable version
Accessing and maintaining supported accommodation: episode 4 of the new series of the Going Beyond podcast
Accessing suitable supported accommodation can be extremely challenging for people experiencing homelessness. Lack of availability and choice over accommodation can lead to individuals living in environments that do not cater to their needs. Accessing accommodation is one thing, but being able to feel at home, and supported is another.
In Episode 4 of Series 5 of the Going Beyond Podcast, we speak to Alex Laing, Head of Programmes at Oasis Community Housing, who oversees their crisis services and Cal Distin, Co-Production Worker at Oasis Communtiy Housing. We also speak to Cynthia, who previously lived in one of Oasis' supported accommodation projects, and is now the founder of She Believes She Can. We speak about the barriers people experiencing homelessness face in accessing supported accommodation, and the ways services can support individuals to maintain, feel safe, and thrive in their accommodation.
Original article link: https://homeless.org.uk/news/accessing-and-maintaining-supported-accommodation-episode-4-of-the-new-series-of-the-going-beyond-podcast/
Latest News from
Homeless Link
Annual statutory homelessness data shows homelessness is surging04/10/2024 11:10:00
On 03/10/2024, the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government released the annual Statutory Homelessness statistics for 2023/24.
Reflections from Labour Conference 202427/09/2024 15:20:00
Fiona Colley, Homeless Link's Director of Social Change rounds up what she heard about homelessness from Labour at their conference in Liverpool.
Listen to the new episode of the Going Beyond podcast24/09/2024 14:10:00
Navigating local authority housing options can be a huge challenge for people experiencing homelessness. With local authority staff being overrun with high caseloads, and individuals not understanding their rights, many individuals can be wrongfully refused support or placed in unsuitable accommodation.
Funding homelessness: Short and long term solutions23/09/2024 15:20:00
In the months prior to the election, the new Labour government set the stage for an end to sticking-plaster politics and we’re now looking ahead as to what that means in practice.
Mpox and homelessness23/09/2024 11:10:00
Mpox, an infectious disease caused by the monkeypox virus, can cause a painful rash, enlarged lymph nodes, fever, headache, muscle ache, back pain and low energy. Although it has not yet reached England, it is an issue of increasing concern, including for people experiencing homelessness or using drugs and alcohol.
Get involved with our Autumn Budget campaign pack17/09/2024 14:10:00
On 30th October, the Chancellor will announce the Autumn Budget, with a Spending Review to follow next Spring, setting out its spending plans until 2028/29.
Prevention: the 'golden thread' in a national homelessness strategy05/09/2024 11:10:00
Prevention is always better than cure and preventing homelessness before it occurs should be the preferred course of action. This not only protects people from the trauma of homelessness but is more cost effective and reduces pressure on public services.
Seeking solutions to prevent homelessness for people leaving prison30/08/2024 16:10:00
The new Labour government recently announced a policy of Standard Determinate Sentences 40 (known as SDS40) under which people in prison will be released when they have served 40% of their sentence.