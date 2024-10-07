Accessing and maintaining supported accommodation: episode 4 of the new series of the Going Beyond podcast

Accessing suitable supported accommodation can be extremely challenging for people experiencing homelessness. Lack of availability and choice over accommodation can lead to individuals living in environments that do not cater to their needs. Accessing accommodation is one thing, but being able to feel at home, and supported is another.​

In Episode 4 of Series 5 of the Going Beyond Podcast, we speak to Alex Laing, Head of Programmes at Oasis Community Housing, who oversees their crisis services and Cal Distin, Co-Production Worker at Oasis Communtiy Housing. We also speak to Cynthia, who previously lived in one of Oasis' supported accommodation projects, and is now the founder of She Believes She Can. We speak about the barriers people experiencing homelessness face in accessing supported accommodation, and the ways services can support individuals to maintain, feel safe, and thrive in their accommodation.

Full artilce