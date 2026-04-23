National Archives
|Printable version
Accessing the digitised Northern Ireland Troubles records
The Northern Ireland Digitisation Project is making material related to the Troubles free to view online. This blog post explains where to find these records, how they are organised in our online catalogue, and how the new Troubles subject tag helps users explore the collection as it grows.
The Northern Ireland Digitisation Project is opening up access to thousands of UK Government records relating to the Troubles, making material that was previously only available in person at The National Archives in Kew free to view online. The first release of almost 1,000 digitised files is now available through The National Archives’ website, marking an important step in broadening access to these historically significant records.
Discover the first release of documents within the Northern Ireland Digitisation Project on Discovery, our online catalogue.
Where to find the records
All digitised records released as part of the Northern Ireland Digitisation Project are available through Discovery, The National Archives’ online catalogue.
When we refer to digitised records, we mean records that can be viewed on a computer screen, including on a desktop, laptop, tablet or mobile device. In most cases, users can download copies of these records to their own devices without needing to visit The National Archives in person.
Digital records are still free to access onsite at Kew and, for now, free to download at home for signed‑in users, subject to fair use. Digitised records display a ‘Download’ option on Discovery, allowing immediate access to the content.
Original article link: https://www.nationalarchives.gov.uk/explore-the-collection/the-collection-blog/accessing-the-digitised-northern-ireland-troubles-records/
Latest News from
National Archives
Government publishes national vision for archives in England22/04/2026 09:15:00
The government has published ‘Archives at the Heart of Society’, a new national vision for archives in England.
Exhibition to explore the making of America to feature rare Declaration of Independence21/04/2026 11:15:00
A major exhibition exploring the birth of the United States of America to coincide with the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence on 4 July 2026.
Addressing offensive terminology in our catalogue08/04/2026 14:15:00
The National Archives’ catalogue is continuously updated and improved. As part of this work, colleagues are addressing offensive terminology within catalogue descriptions. This blog discusses how we're doing this to make sure the catalogue is accurate, accessible and helpful to archive users.
Introducing export templates: Customise DROID exports without external tools30/03/2026 14:15:00
Digital Record Object Identification, or DROID, is free software we've developed that helps archives with their digital preservation workflows.
Help us improve Government Licensing guidance23/02/2026 16:15:00
The National Archives oversees the UK Government Licensing Framework, helping both public sector information providers and people who re-use this data to understand their rights and responsibilities. We need both groups to participate in user research to make sure we are meeting your needs.
Researching Love Letters16/02/2026 16:15:00
From 24 January to 12 April 2026, The National Archives is hosting the exhibition 'Love Letters', exploring 500 years of expressions of love.
Prototyping digital technology for collaboration and exploration12/02/2026 16:15:00
Digital researcher Bernard Ogden reflects on using experimental technology to foster co-learning between digital and collection experts at Wellcome Collection.
Subhas Chandra Bose and India at war10/02/2026 09:15:00
What did the Second World War look, feel and sound like in India? This blog combines oral testimony with The National Archives’ documents to explore Subhas Chandra Bose's impact on India from 1939–1945.