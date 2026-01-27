Welsh Government
Accommodation providers in Wales will be required to register under new law
Anyone who charges guests to stay overnight in Wales will soon be required by law to register their visitor accommodation with the Welsh Revenue Authority (WRA).
The new legal requirement will apply to all paid visitor accommodation across Wales – including spare rooms, holiday cottages, cabins, campsites and hotels. Registration will be required whether accommodation is let for a single night, occasionally, seasonally or all year round.
The register is being introduced to give a clearer picture of the visitor accommodation available in Wales and support councils that decide to introduce the Visitor Levy. Registration will open in autumn 2026, and both informal hosts and professional accommodation providers will be required to comply or risk facing penalties.
Accommodation providers can prepare now by visiting the accommodation registration website to find out what information they will need and sign up for updates and reminders.
When registration opens, accommodation providers will be asked to provide information, including:
- contact details
- accommodation address
- type of accommodation
- how many people can stay
- when the accommodation is usually open for bookings
Rebecca Godfrey, Welsh Revenue Authority Chief Executive, yesterday said:
If you take bookings for overnight stays in Wales, you'll need to register with us. We want to make this process as straightforward as possible, and we're here to support accommodation providers to register correctly and on time.
We'll be publishing further guidance before registration opens in autumn 2026. In the meantime, I'd encourage providers to visit the accommodation registration website to find out what to expect and sign up for updates.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/accommodation-providers-wales-will-be-required-register-under-new-law
