Accountability remains important to ensuring stability in Libya: UK statement at the UN Security Council

Statement by Legal Advisor Colin McIntyre at the UN Security Council meeting on Libya (22 May 2026).

I thank the Deputy Prosecutor Khan for her briefing to the Council today and for her presentation of the Office’s latest report.

As other colleagues have said, we regret that the Deputy Prosecutor was unable to brief the Council in person today, as mandated by the Council.

Mr President, I will make three points.

First, the UK welcomes the progress reported by the Office of the Prosecutor since the last briefing.

In particular, we note the conclusion yesterday of the confirmation of charges hearing in the case of Khaled Mohamed Ali El Hishri. This follows his arrest and surrender to the Court late last year.

These proceedings represent an important moment for victims and affected communities in Libya.

Indeed, it is noteworthy that many victims of these alleged crimes were among those represented in the proceedings before the Court this week.

Such proceedings serve as a clear demonstration that accountability can be delivered.

Mr President, the UK also welcomes the Office of the Prosecutor’s ongoing engagement with national authorities, in line with the principle of complementarity.

In particular, we note that information provided by the ICC Office of the Prosecutor assisted in domestic proceedings relating to alleged human trafficking offences in the Netherlands.

This is reflective of effective cooperation between the OTP and domestic authorities.

We also urge the Libyan authorities, including the Office of the Attorney General, to take steps in support of continued progress on accountability.

Finally, Mr President, the UK underlines our continued support for the Court and its independence; we do not support the sanctioning of individuals or organisations associated with the Court.

Mr President, accountability remains key to ensuring stability in Libya. The progress reported today is encouraging in that regard.

For our own part, the UK reiterates our support to the Court in its efforts to deliver justice for the people of Libya.