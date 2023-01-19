Homeless Link
|Printable version
Accredited qualification applications now open
Applications are now open for the new Level 3 Certificate in Providing Homelessness Services qualification.
In the wake of the recommendations of the Kerslake Commission into rough sleeping, Homeless Link and CIH Housing Academy piloted a new accredited qualification for the homelessness sector. Following three successful pilot cohorts, we're now delighted to role out the course to homelessness services across the country.
Taken over 20-weeks, this qualification (equivalent to A-level) aims to provide homelessness staff with a challenging and highly relevant grounding in all aspects of supporting people with lived experience of homelessness.
With many organisations struggling due to the cost-of-living crisis, we are also delighted to announce that St Martin-in-the-Fields Charity have part funded this training opportunity. This has enabled us to reduce the fees by 50% from £960pp to £480pp for this cohort to make it accessible to more homelessness organisations.
Original article link: https://homeless.org.uk/news/accredited-qualification-applications-now-open/
Latest News from
Homeless Link
Advocating to protect local homelessness budgets19/01/2023 13:10:00
Across the country, local authorities are working to finalise their budgets for 2023/24. While many will have already published their draft budgets, these are not set in stone. January and February of each year represent an intense period of negotiation, with different sections of local government all putting their case forward to avoid cuts to their funding.
Leading homelessness organisations warn of devastating impact of not extending energy support16/12/2022 15:20:00
On 15th December 2022, 34 of the country's leading homelessness organisations wrote to to the Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Grant Shapps, warning of the “devastating” impact of not extending the Government’s Energy Bill Relief Scheme (EBRS) beyond March 2023.
It’s time to start prioritising our wellbeing at work15/12/2022 16:10:00
Between May and June 2022, Homeless Link carried out a workforce survey with its 900 members, receiving over 1300 responses from across England from a combination of managers and frontline staff.
Government consultation on accommodation standards for looked after children and care leavers opens14/12/2022 16:20:00
In December 2021 the government announced its intentions to introduce mandatory national standards for supported accommodation for looked after children and care leavers aged 16-and-17, and that these standards would be overseen by an Ofsted-led registration and inspection.
Housing First in England – beyond a pilot?13/12/2022 15:20:00
Since 2010, Housing First in England has steadily expanded from a handful of services to well over 100 by 2020.
How to help someone sleeping rough in freezing weather09/12/2022 10:10:00
With the Met Office issuing an amber warning for severe cold weather across the country for the rest of this week, Homeless Link, the national umbrella charity for homelessness services, is urging the public to take action if they see someone sleeping rough.
New Research: Homelessness and Black Minoritised Ethnic Communities in the UK02/12/2022 10:15:00
Heriot-Watt University’s Social Policy, Housing and Equalities Research (I-SPHERE), in partnership with Race on the Agenda, have released the first report of ‘Homelessness Amongst Black Minoritised Ethnic Communities in the UK: A Statistical Report on the State of the Nation.’
As winter approaches, services must prepare for COVID-19 testing and vaccination28/11/2022 09:25:00
As we enter into the winter period, it is essential that organisations consider the ongoing risk of COVID-19 to people experiencing homelessness when planning winter provision.