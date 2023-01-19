Accredited qualification applications now open

Applications are now open for the new Level 3 Certificate in Providing Homelessness Services qualification.

In the wake of the recommendations of the Kerslake Commission into rough sleeping, Homeless Link and CIH Housing Academy piloted a new accredited qualification for the homelessness sector. Following three successful pilot cohorts, we're now delighted to role out the course to homelessness services across the country.

Taken over 20-weeks, this qualification (equivalent to A-level) aims to provide homelessness staff with a challenging and highly relevant grounding in all aspects of supporting people with lived experience of homelessness.

With many organisations struggling due to the cost-of-living crisis, we are also delighted to announce that St Martin-in-the-Fields Charity have part funded this training opportunity. This has enabled us to reduce the fees by 50% from £960pp to £480pp for this cohort to make it accessible to more homelessness organisations.