ACP-EU: 42nd Joint Parliamentary Assembly from 29 October to 2 November
Participants at the assembly are expected to discuss the consequences of the Russian war in Ukraine for food security and the fight against terrorism in sub-Saharan Africa.
From 29 October to 2 November, the ACP-EU Joint Parliamentary Assembly (JPA), bringing together members of the European Parliament and parliamentarians from 78 African, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) countries, meets in Maputo, Mozambique.
The opening session will be held on Monday, 31 October at 11:00, in the presence of the President of Mozambique Filipe Nyusi. It will be co-chaired by MEP Carlos Zorrinho (S&D, Portugal), Chair of the EP’s Delegation to the ACP-EU Joint Parliamentary Assembly, and Peter Kenilorea, MP from the Solomon Islands and Co-President of the JPA.
The main themes of the JPA are:
- Global cooperation in the fight against climate change and on adaptation and mitigation in the wake of COP27, and associated draft regulations provided for in the post-Cotonou agreement;
- Ensuring market access to commodity producing members of the Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific States (OACPS) by strengthening sustainable consumption and production patterns;
- A new framework to tackle the biodiversity crisis: harnessing the influence of the ACP-EU partnership in shaping a new framework to halt biodiversity loss and promote sustainable use and conservation following COP15;
- Discussion with economic and social partners.
Two sets of field visits are planned.
One will travel to the National Health Centre to meet doctors involved in the management of COVID-19.
The second group will travel to the province of Maputo to meet local authorities to discuss the management of risks linked to natural disasters.
A youth forum and a women's forum are scheduled for Saturday 29 October.
The media will be able to film and do interviews on site.
Requests should be directed to:
acreditacao.dic@gabinfo.gov.mz
For the full programme of the JPA, click here
