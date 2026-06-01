Across communities and continents: how NCFE colleagues are giving back

This Volunteers’ Week 2026, we’re proud to recognise the contributions of our colleagues who go above and beyond their day-to-day roles to support others. Across NCFE, many of our people dedicate their time, energy, and expertise to volunteering, making a meaningful difference in their local communities and beyond.

Through initiatives such as our volunteering hours allowance and internal opportunities, our colleagues are supported to get involved in causes that matter to them while developing new skills and experiences. Whether supporting schools, mentoring young people, or travelling overseas to share skills, our volunteers embody our values and commitment to social impact.

Volunteering not only strengthens communities, but helps colleagues to bring new perspectives, confidence, and skills back into their roles – which is why we’re shining a spotlight on two of these stories and highlighting the positive impact our colleagues are making.

Helen Scanlan: building connections through global volunteering

Helen Scanlan, Provider Development Manager, took part in an African Adventures volunteering project in Zanzibar, joining a group of NCFE and Active IQ colleagues to support Flora Primary School.

After hearing about the opportunity through an internal communication, Helen registered her interest and found the application process straightforward, giving her quick access to all the information she needed to prepare for the trip.

Helen’s motivation stemmed from her long-standing passion for volunteering, having previously supported activities as a swimming coach, guider, and member of a drama group. Reflecting on what drew her to this experience, she said: “It was the travel and teaching focus of the trip that motivated me, and because this was so different to my previous volunteering, I was totally enthused.”

During the nine-day visit, the team supported lessons in English and maths, helped improve learning environments through painting and classroom renovations, and worked alongside school staff to support pupils.

The experience was both rewarding and emotional, as Helen saw first-hand the difference their efforts made. She reflected: “The volunteer gets so much out of it – sometimes more than the people benefitting from your time and input. It’s a personal accomplishment.”

One particularly meaningful moment came when Helen shared a simple activity with the children, teaching them how to make paper aeroplanes – something her dad had taught her. Being able to pass that on and seeing the children’s excitement as they proudly took their creations home made the experience especially memorable.

As well as supporting the school, Helen built strong connections with fellow volunteers, forming lasting friendships and growing in confidence. Describing herself as a ‘people person’, she found the experience deepened her understanding of different perspectives and reinforced her belief that volunteering brings real benefits to everyone involved.

Beth Hudspith: supporting education through governance

Beth Hudspith, a V Certs Provider Development Officer (PVD), volunteers as Chair of Governors at a local high school.

Her motivation to volunteer stemmed from a strong interest in keeping up to date with education reforms. Through her role in PVD, Beth recognises how important it is to stay informed, and her desire to make a proactive contribution to her community made the opportunity a natural fit.

After hearing about our internal volunteering opportunities through our colleague intranet and during her NCFE job application, Beth found the process of volunteering straightforward, with support from her manager helping her get started.

Since taking on the role, Beth has found the experience both rewarding and highly beneficial to her work, sharing: “I get to do visits in schools and see the ways the support I offer helps the school.”

Balancing volunteering with a full-time role can bring challenges, particularly attending evening meetings – but Beth has developed strong time management and organisational skills, using tools to keep track of her commitments.

Reflecting on her experience, Beth said: “There’s always something new and you are learning all the time. Chairing meetings and taking a lead role really builds confidence.”

Through volunteering, Beth has developed valuable skills that enhance her role at NCFE and support her ongoing career development.

Getting involved in volunteering

There are lots of volunteering opportunities available within your local area, offering flexible ways to give back that suit different lifestyles and commitments. Whether you’re looking for a regular role, a one-off project, or something you can do alongside your day-to-day responsibilities, there are plenty of options to explore.

Taking that first step into volunteering could open the door to new experiences, skills and connections, while making a meaningful difference.

You can learn more about our social impact as an organisation by visiting our Social Impact hub page.