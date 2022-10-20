EU News
Act decisively at EU summit on energy and the cost of living crises, urge MEPs
In a debate with Council and the Commission on the October European Council, MEPs urged leaders to not waste any more time and take urgent action to tackle the energy crisis.
For the Czech Presidency, Minister for European Affairs Bek announced that the summit will give a “strong, common European response” to Russia’s war against Ukraine and soaring energy prices. He reiterated the EU’s “unwavering support for Ukraine”, stressed that Russia will be held accountable for the war crimes it is committing and announced that, with regard to the energy crisis, Europe will protect the most vulnerable, while staying competitive.
Commission President von der Leyen called Russia’s attacks on civilians and civil infrastructure “acts of pure terror”. The EU will back Ukraine “for as long as it takes”. The best response to the Russian war on energy is “European solidarity and unity” she said, pointing to the Commission’s proposals to address the energy crisis. Buying gas together and pooling demand, saving energy and sharing gas are absolutely critical. “Energy solidarity is a fundamental principle of our treaties”, she said. With regard to electricity prices, she said that the “Iberian model needs to be considered at EU level” and called for massive investment into infrastructure, energy efficiency and renewables.
In their responses, MEPs urged EU leaders to take bold and determined actions to address the energy and cost of living crises without further delay. Most called for European solidarity and unity in the face of what they labelled a Russian attack on Europe using energy supply as a weapon. Some welcomed the Commission’s proposals to contain energy prices, in particular the mechanism for joint gas purchases, while many considered that they come late and fall short of what is necessary.
Beyond the actions in the energy field, several MEPs asked for stronger EU social initiatives, including a new support instrument for the most vulnerable, as well as a European investment fund, to consolidate Europe’s energy and industrial autonomy and support the green transition, among others aims.
Watch the full debate here.
Latest News from
EU News
Mergers: Commission approves KPS acquisition of Real Alloy Europe, subject to conditions20/10/2022 16:33:00
The European Commission has approved, under the EU Merger Regulation, the proposed acquisition of Evergreen Holding Germany GmbH and Real Alloy UK Holdco Ltd (‘Real Alloy Europe') by KPS Special Situations Fund V, a fund managed by KPS Capital Partners, LP (‘KPS') through its subsidiary Speira BidCo I GmbH (‘Speira'). The approval is conditional on full compliance with commitments offered by KPS.
Car-recharging stations should be available every 60 km, say MEPs20/10/2022 15:25:00
To help the EU become climate neutral, MEPs want car-recharging stations every 60 km, hydrogen refuelling stations every 100 km and fewer emissions from ships.
MEPs want EU budget for 2023 to focus on Ukraine, energy and pandemic20/10/2022 14:33:00
MEPs demand an EU budget for 2023 that addresses the consequences of the war in Ukraine and the pandemic recovery process more effectively.
Ukraine: EU launches winter shelter programme and boosts humanitarian aid by €175 million20/10/2022 13:25:00
The European Commission yesterday announced a new emergency shelter and winterised facilities programme for Ukraine, as Russia's war continues to destroy civilian infrastructure.
Expert report identifies promising approaches on how to best invest in education and training20/10/2022 11:33:00
The Commission yesterday published the final report of the Expert Group on Quality Investment in Education and Training, “Investing in our future: quality investment in education and training”.
Enhancing cybersecurity and protection of EU infrastructure is vital, say MEPs20/10/2022 10:38:00
In a plenary debate with Commission Vice-President Schinas, MEPs demanded more EU ambition in cybersecurity and in protecting critical infrastructure.
European Citizens' Initiative: Commission decides to register a new initiative on availability of vegan meals20/10/2022 09:33:00
The European Commission recently (18 October 2022) decided to register a European Citizens' Initiative (ECI) entitled ‘European citizens' initiative for vegan meal'.
Rising energy prices: “We have to find common solutions” (interview)18/10/2022 09:25:00
The EU should respond to the surge in energy prices with joint action and not abandon its climate goals, says Danish MEP Morten Helveg Petersen.
Opening Remarks by Commissioner Stella Kyriakides at the World Health Summit 2022 - Europe's Beating Cancer Plan17/10/2022 16:33:00
Opening Remarks given recently (14 October 2022) by Commissioner Stella Kyriakides at the World Health Summit 2022 – Europe's Beating Cancer Plan.
Food security: EU contributes €100 million to IMF's Poverty Reduction and Growth Trust to support vulnerable African, Caribbean and Pacific countries17/10/2022 15:25:00
The EU recently (14 October 2022) signed a €100 million grant agreement (about US$97.2 million) for the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) Poverty Reduction and Growth Trust (PRGT).