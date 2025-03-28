YPO
|Printable version
Act now or lose potholes funding, councils urged
Councils in England have been urged to get on with mending potholed roads – or risk missing out on millions of pounds in funding.
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has announced that an extra £500 million will be shared among local authorities from mid-April to improve their roads.
But he said that a quarter of that figure would be held back until councils reported back on the progress they were making.
They have until the end of June to say how much they are spending, how many potholes they have filled and what state their roads are in. Only councils deemed by the Department for Transport to be “delivering” will share the remaining £125 million held back by the government.
The government says the extra funding is enough to fill 7 million potholes. It brings the total yearly allocation for local roads maintenance to nearly £1.6 billion.
“It’s great that this money is being available,” said YPO highways category buyer Charlie Holland. “It shows the government’s willingness to invest, although in reality £500 million is only a tiny amount of what is needed to repair the country’s roads.”
He said an Asphalt Industry Alliance ALARM report has estimated that it would cost a one-off £16.81 billion for local authorities to bring their roads up to “ideal” conditions - and the work would take 12 years to complete.
In the meantime, councils will be scrambling to make use of the DfT funding and begin their reporting before the end of June to make sure that they don’t miss out on their full share.
YPO can help them to rapidly start filling those potholes through its frameworks – contracts that allow them to start spending the money in a fully compliant way that abides by all regulations and can even allow them to bring the companies they usually work with on board.
YPO’s 772 Road Marking and Surfacing DPS and 1154 Civil Engineering Work and Services DPS Agreement are two dynamic purchasing systems that can help to smooth out the bumps on the road to getting the job done.
“By using these agreements, councils will have an instant compliant route to market for their requirements, providing access to industry-leading suppliers,” said Charlie.
“They are available to use right now. We can also support them with their tender documents and customers will benefit from the aggregated spend volume and increased leverage in the market, along with competition for requirements among suppliers.
“Additionally, these agreements offer flexibility to respond to changes in the market and provide local suppliers, providers and SMEs the opportunity to prequalify and be awarded on to the DPS.”
Figures from the RAC show drivers encounter an average of six potholes per mile in England and Wales. The AA says fixing potholes is a priority for 96 per cent of drivers.
For more information on YPO’s roads frameworks click here.
Original article link: https://www.ypo.co.uk/news-and-events/news/act-now-or-lose-potholes-cash
|Events
Latest News from
YPO
Update on National Insurance Contributions24/03/2025 10:10:00
In the Autumn Budget presented on October 30th, 2024, Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced key National insurance changes, which will apply to all payments made to workers from April 6th, 2025.
Currys Partnership Powers Up Schools11/03/2025 13:25:00
We’ve partnered with leading electronics retailer Currys Business to make electronics equipment more readily available to schools and public sector organisations.
Holly Wins Apprentice of The Year24/02/2025 12:15:00
As YPO celebrated National Apprenticeship Week (NAW), bringing together apprentices, learning providers and employers to celebrate the value, benefit, and opportunity they bring, one of our very own apprentices received an award.
Tara runs London Marathon for NSPCC17/01/2025 11:25:00
A YPO staff member is taking part in a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity by running this year’s London Marathon, aiming to raising over £2,000 for the NSPCC, after witnessing the charity’s life-changing impact for children in the local area.
Household food waste collections to be introduced03/12/2024 09:05:00
Local Authorities are to introduce weekly food waste collections to all households in England by 31 March 2026.
YPO Sponsors Wakefield Light Up29/10/2024 14:05:00
YPO are thrilled to be partnering with Wakefield Council to be the main sponsor of this year’s Light Up Wakefield.
YPO hosts CIPS to discuss Procurement Act 202318/10/2024 13:05:00
YPO recently held a collaborative event with The Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply (CIPS) hosted at our Wakefield headquarters.
Procurement Act 2023 update16/09/2024 10:05:00
The Cabinet Office has announced that the Procurement Act 2023 will now commence on 24 February 2025 - a delay of four months from the original go-live date of 28 October 2024 to allow time for a new National Procurement Policy Statement (NPPS) to be produced.