Act now to stabilise business confidence and growth; there is no basis for delay - CBI Chief

The CBI is calling on the Chancellor to use his Spring Statement to stabilise business confidence and get firms investing by doubling down on green energy and creating a permanent investment deduction.

Making homes and commercial buildings more energy efficient would help reduce demand from sources overseas, reduce emissions and spur investment. And setting out a Contracts for Difference model on hydrogen could keep us ahead of international rivals in a new green market.

With cost pressures mounting for firms and confidence wavering, the UK’s leading business group says ‘the time for action is now’ on measures to put the economy on a higher growth trajectory.

Amidst geopolitical turmoil, a cost-of-living crisis and the lingering impact of the pandemic, Tony Danker is urging the Chancellor to deliver on his Mais Lecture vision of a ‘high growth, low tax economy built on a new culture of enterprise’ - otherwise, it will disappear into the rear-view mirror if action isn’t taken to stabilise business confidence immediately.

Ahead of the Spring Statement and new energy supply strategy, the CBI has also called for a series of urgent measures to help businesses and consumers in the face of short-term uncertainty and rising inflation, including:

Maintaining and expanding the Recovery Loan Scheme until the end of 2022.

until the end of 2022. Reducing network costs for Energy Intensive Industries (EIIs) and increase their level of renewable levy exemptions in line with international competitors.

and increase their level of renewable levy exemptions in line with international competitors. Setting out support for low-income households to address cost of living pressures.

Tony Danker, CBI Director-General, yesterday said: