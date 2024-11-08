Acting Net Zero Secretary at COP29

Scotland to continue influencing on global climate action

Acting Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero and Energy, Gillian Martin will attend the COP29 UN Climate Summit in Baku, to continue Scotland’s strong contribution to climate change discussions.

Her schedule will include a number of roundtables and bilateral meetings with governments, international organisations, and groups to discuss ways to tackle the climate emergency.

Ms Martin will also:

set the strategic direction of Scotland’s two year term as Regions4 President

deliver the opening remarks for a climate justice event focused on learning lessons from Scotland’s approach to addressing loss and damage, and the injustices at the heart of climate change

participate in the Under2 General Assembly as European Co-Chair of the Under2 Coalition

share Scotland’s expertise in the clean energy transition, and capitalise on our potential as a location for low carbon investment

Ms Martin said: “Our country has a wealth of experience and expertise when it comes to the just transition to net-zero, which can help influence, inform, and shape the global climate debate.

“Scotland was the first global north government to commit funding to address loss and damage – and that money is now supporting vulnerable communities who are at most risk of suffering the effects of climate change. We are committed to continuing that progress and contributing to the finance debate, to ensure it is in line with climate justice principles.

“I will be travelling to COP29 to represent the Scottish Government, share that practical experience and use our leadership positions in global sub-national organisations - such as the Under 2 Coalition and Regions4 - to help drive greater action across all levels of government in tackling the devastating impact of climate change.

“Scotland’s commitment to ending our contribution to global emissions by 2045 at the latest is ambitious, but it is achievable. We know that challenges lie ahead and the only way we can truly meet the need and urgency of the task that lies ahead is by working together exchange ideas and agree shared actions.”