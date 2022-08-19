Action Fraud partners with SignVideo to make fraud reporting service accessible for British Sign Language users

Action Fraud, the national reporting centre for fraud and cyber crime, has partnered with SignVideo to assist those who are deaf or hard of hearing and use British Sign Language to report fraud.

Action Fraud teams up with SignVideo

Those who use British Sign Language can now contact Action Fraud via their mobile device using the SignVideo app. They will be connected to an interpreter from SignVideo, who will relay the conversation to a staff member at Action Fraud’s contact centre.

Pauline Smith, Head of Action Fraud, yesterday said: