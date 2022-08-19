Action Fraud
Action Fraud partners with SignVideo to make fraud reporting service accessible for British Sign Language users
Action Fraud, the national reporting centre for fraud and cyber crime, has partnered with SignVideo to assist those who are deaf or hard of hearing and use British Sign Language to report fraud.
Those who use British Sign Language can now contact Action Fraud via their mobile device using the SignVideo app. They will be connected to an interpreter from SignVideo, who will relay the conversation to a staff member at Action Fraud’s contact centre.
Pauline Smith, Head of Action Fraud, yesterday said:
“With British Sign Language having a different structure and syntax to English, those who use it as their preferred or only method of communication can struggle to access vital services.
“This partnership is a huge step forward in making Action Fraud’s services more accessible to the deaf and British Sign Language communities.
“We look forward to continuing our work with SignVideo to ensure that those who are deaf or hard of hearing can access the service at any point of contact with Action Fraud.”
Original article link: https://www.actionfraud.police.uk/news/signvideo
