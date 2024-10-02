Action Fraud
|Printable version
Action Fraud: stay safe online after £1.4 million lost from email and social media account hacking in the last year
Action Fraud is warning people to provide an extra layer of protection and enable the 2-Step Verification (2SV) option, as more than 33,600 people had their social media or email accounts hacked in the last year.
Data from Action Fraud, the national fraud and cybercrime reporting service, shows that more than 33,600 people reported that their online accounts had been hacked from August last year, with victims losing a total of £1.4 million.
Action Fraud is launching an awareness campaign on social media and email account hacking for Cyber Security Awareness Month this year, encouraging the public to protect their online accounts from fraudsters.
Adam Mercer, Deputy Director of Action Fraud, yesterday said:
“Cyberattacks and hacking are carried out by faceless cybercriminals who target unsuspecting victims looking to take advantage of unprotected social media and email accounts. With this being the top cybercrime reported last financial year, it’s even more important to take action and ensure you lock down your accounts.
“Protect yourself from fraudsters trying to steal or access your valuable information by ensuring your social media and email account passwords are secure. All your passwords should be different and never shared with anyone else. If you have the option, enable 2-step verification to ensure you have twice the protection for all your accounts.”
In the reports made to Action Fraud, there were various different methods of hacking reported, including:
On-platform chain hacking
This is when a fraudster gains control of an account and begins to impersonate the legitimate owner. The goal is to convince people to reveal authentication codes that are sent to them via text. Many victims of this type of hacking believe it’s a friend messaging them, however the shared code was associated with their own account and the impersonator can now use it to access their account. Usually when an account is taken over, fraudsters monetise control of the account via the promotion of various fraudulent schemes, while impersonating the original account owner.
Leaked passwords and phishing
The other predominant method of hacking reported is leaked information used from data breaches, such as leaked passwords, or account details gained via phishing scams. This becomes prevalent as people often use the same password for multiple accounts, so a leaked password from one website can leave many of their online accounts vulnerable to hacking.
What can you do to avoid being a victim?
- Use a strong and different password for your email and social media accounts. Your email and social media passwords should be strong and different from all your other passwords. Combining three random words that each mean something to you is a great way to create a password that is easy to remember but hard to crack.
- Turn on 2-Step Verification (2SV) for your email and social media accounts. 2-Step Verification (2SV) gives you twice the protection, so even if cyber criminals have your password, they can't access your email or social media account. 2SV works by asking for more information to prove your identity. For example, getting a code sent to your phone when you sign in using a new device or change settings such as your password. You won't be asked for this every time you check your email or social media.
If you live in England, Wales and Northern Ireland and have been a victim of fraud or cybercrime, report it at www.actionfraud.police.uk or by calling 0300 123 2040. In Scotland, victims of fraud and cybercrime should report to Police Scotland on 101.
Suspicious emails should also be sent to SERS at report@phishing.gov.uk.
Find out how to protect yourself from fraud: https://stopthinkfraud.campaign.gov.uk
Original article link: https://www.actionfraud.police.uk/news/socialmediahacking
ActionFraud is the UK’s national fraud and cyber crime reporting centre.
We provide a central point of contact for information about fraud and cyber crime.
The easiest way to report fraud and cyber crime is by using our online reporting tool.Report
Latest News from
Action Fraud
#ProtectYourPension: Action Fraud warns to look out for pension fraudsters as new data reveals a total loss of £17.7 million in 202311/09/2024 11:20:00
Action Fraud is warning savers to stay vigilant and protect their pensions and investments from fraudsters trying to trick people out of their lifetime savings, as new data reveals £17.7 million lost to pension fraud last year.
Going back to school? Top frauds targeting young people revealed as Action Fraud warns about a total loss of £143.7 million last year.28/08/2024 10:20:00
Students and those going back to university are being warned about the top fraud types affecting young people, as new data reveals almost 69,000 reports were received from people aged between 11 and 29, losing a total of £143.7 million in 2023.
Don’t take the bait: Action Fraud urges the public to continue reporting phishy emails, with more than 32 million already reported25/06/2024 14:20:00
Over 32 million phishing emails have been reported to the Suspicious Email Reporting Service (SERS), with more than a third of all emails reported in the last year, new figures reveal.
Action Fraud issue warning as WhatsApp group chats are targeted by fraudsters03/05/2024 13:20:00
WhatsApp group chat members are being warned they could be targeted by criminals, as Action Fraud reveals it has received 636 reports from victims of the messaging app this year.
Stay safe from a cruel summer: be alert to ticket fraud ahead of this summer’s top events16/04/2024 14:20:00
Action Fraud, the national fraud and cybercrime reporting service, has launched a ticket fraud awareness campaign, warning people to be alert to fraudsters trying to catch out people planning for popular and sold-out events.
Action Fraud issues a new warning to stay safe online after £1.3 million lost from hacked email and social media account scams last year19/03/2024 10:20:00
More than 22,500 people had their social media or email accounts hacked last year, new data shows.
Don’t lose out before flying out: Action Fraud urge holiday makers to watch out for fraudsters online27/02/2024 10:20:00
Sun seekers looking to book their summer getaway are being warned to look out for fraudulent deals, as new data released yesterday shows victims lost a staggering £12.3 million to holiday fraud last year.
Fraudsters impersonate NCA officers in 'child pornography' scam emails05/01/2024 13:10:00
We have received 180 reports regarding fake emails claiming to be from the NCA.