Action Fraud
|Printable version
Action Fraud teams up with SignVideo
Action Fraud is proud to work alongside SignVideo to assist with reporting for deaf or hard of hearing people who use British Sign Language (BSL). SignVideo is the UK’s leading British Sign Language video interpreting service and offers a specialist state-of-the art video contact centre staffed by fully qualified and registered British Sign Language interpreters and Irish Sign Language interpreters available on demand.
If you are deaf or hard of hearing, please follow the instructions below in order to access Action Fraud via the SignVideo App.
How do I use the SignVideo App?
In order to use the service, you will need to download the SignVideo app on your mobile device. When you open the app, you will see the SignDirectory. Scroll down the SignDirectory and look for 'Action Fraud'. Click on the button for 'Action Fraud' and a SignVideo interpreter will appear on your screen to interpret your conversation. Please see signvideo.co.uk/download for more information.
What do I need to use SignVideo?
To use SignVideo, you will need three things as minimum requirements:
- Device: They can be the following:
- iOS app
- Android app
- SignVideo Web
- Webcam: They can be plugged in or built in.
- Good internet connection: For the best experience with SignVideo, we advise having a minimum 2mbps upload and download internet speed. Your internet connection can be any of the following:
- 3G,4G,5G mobile network
- Plugged in Broadband/ethernet
- WiFi
What do I need to use SignVideo?
To resolve any issues you may have, please check our the SignVideo page: www.signvideo.co.uk/faq
To receive help and support, please get in touch with the SignVideo Customer Services:
Call SignVideo in BSL: www.customer.signvideo.me. Alternatively, email the technical support team directly: help@signvideo.co.uk
Original article link: https://www.actionfraud.police.uk/news/signvideo
ActionFraud is the UK’s national fraud and cyber crime reporting centre.
We provide a central point of contact for information about fraud and cyber crime.
The easiest way to report fraud and cyber crime is by using our online reporting tool.Report
Latest News from
Action Fraud
Hacked social media accounts used to post indecent images of children27/07/2022 13:05:00
Social media accounts are being hacked and flooded with indecent images of children, potentially causing distress and reputational damage to the account holder. Action Fraud reports of this nature have been increasing month on month since January 2022 and so far this year, over 60 reports have been received.
‘Friend in need’ scams costs Whatsapp users £1.5 million19/07/2022 10:20:00
A convincing WhatsApp scam where criminals pose as a friend or family member in need has cost victims over £1.5 million this year.
New warning issued as reports of holiday fraud skyrockets by more than 120%23/05/2022 13:20:00
Action Fraud has launched a national awareness campaign to urge the public to think twice before handing over money and personal information when booking holidays.
Protect your loved ones from callous criminals as new tactics used by courier fraudsters unveiled17/05/2022 10:20:00
The son of a victim of courier fraud is urging carers, family and friends of vulnerable people to be on their guard to help prevent their loved ones being exploited by fraudsters.
Ticket to nowhere: don’t let ticket fraudsters take off with your cash11/04/2022 13:20:00
Ticket fraudsters duped victims out of almost £4 million in the last year, as music and entertainment lovers bought tickets for festivals and events online as coronavirus restrictions eased.
More than £50 million lost to remote access tool scams last year06/04/2022 14:10:00
More than £50 million was lost last year to scams where victims are tricked into handing over control of their computer or smartphone to criminals.
Online Shopping Fraud: Bogus E-Scooter Sales26/01/2022 14:10:00
Action Fraud received over 350 reports in 2021 about scam websites selling e-scooters.
Swipe left to romance fraud: Family members of online daters urged to help protect their relatives10/01/2022 13:20:00
Family members of online daters are being urged to help protect their relatives from becoming a victim of romance fraud, as new figures show almost £92 million has been lost through dating scams this year alone.