Action Fraud teams up with SignVideo

Action Fraud is proud to work alongside SignVideo to assist with reporting for deaf or hard of hearing people who use British Sign Language (BSL). SignVideo is the UK’s leading British Sign Language video interpreting service and offers a specialist state-of-the art video contact centre staffed by fully qualified and registered British Sign Language interpreters and Irish Sign Language interpreters available on demand.

If you are deaf or hard of hearing, please follow the instructions below in order to access Action Fraud via the SignVideo App.

How do I use the SignVideo App?

In order to use the service, you will need to download the SignVideo app on your mobile device. When you open the app, you will see the SignDirectory. Scroll down the SignDirectory and look for 'Action Fraud'. Click on the button for 'Action Fraud' and a SignVideo interpreter will appear on your screen to interpret your conversation. Please see signvideo.co.uk/download for more information.

What do I need to use SignVideo?

To use SignVideo, you will need three things as minimum requirements:

Device: They can be the following:

iOS app

Android app

SignVideo Web

Webcam: They can be plugged in or built in. Good internet connection: For the best experience with SignVideo, we advise having a minimum 2mbps upload and download internet speed. Your internet connection can be any of the following:

3G,4G,5G mobile network

Plugged in Broadband/ethernet

WiFi

To resolve any issues you may have, please check our the SignVideo page: www.signvideo.co.uk/faq

To receive help and support, please get in touch with the SignVideo Customer Services:

Call SignVideo in BSL: www.customer.signvideo.me. Alternatively, email the technical support team directly: help@signvideo.co.uk