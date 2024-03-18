Action needed on refugee homelessness

Homeless Link have co-signed a letter to Home Secretary James Cleverly, led by St Mungos, that urges an extension to the "move-on" period when an asylum seeker is granted permission to stay.

The letter highlights a staggering 965.91% increase from July to December 2023 in people sleeping rough over the course of a month who had left asylum support in the previous 85 days.

Homeless Link knows from the experience of our member organisations across the country that this is a real issue with increased numbers of former asylum seekers seeking support from already over stretched services.

The Guardian is running a story about the letter.