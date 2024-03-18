Homeless Link
|Printable version
Action needed on refugee homelessness
Homeless Link have co-signed a letter to Home Secretary James Cleverly, led by St Mungos, that urges an extension to the "move-on" period when an asylum seeker is granted permission to stay.
The letter highlights a staggering 965.91% increase from July to December 2023 in people sleeping rough over the course of a month who had left asylum support in the previous 85 days.
Homeless Link knows from the experience of our member organisations across the country that this is a real issue with increased numbers of former asylum seekers seeking support from already over stretched services.
The Guardian is running a story about the letter.
Original article link: https://homeless.org.uk/news/action-needed-on-refugee-homelessness/
Latest News from
Homeless Link
Turning the tide on rural rough sleeping18/03/2024 15:20:00
The problem of rural rough sleeping is becoming increasingly recognised, not least by organisations such as English Rural, who have recently published a guide to evidence-led approaches to tackling rough sleeping in rural communities.
Atlas of Homelessness Services in London - 2024 release now online!14/03/2024 11:10:00
A unique website showing services for homeless people across London is updated for 2024 by London Housing Foundation in partnership with Homeless Link.
Improving the response to homelessness in London: an insight into London PLUS05/03/2024 13:25:00
Chris Dutton, the London Strategic Lead for London PLUS at Homeless Link, gives us an insight into the work of the London PLUS project.
‘Appalling’ spike in rough sleeping is ‘shameful’ and demands emergency action, says Homeless Link01/03/2024 09:20:00
Homeless Link responds to Rough Sleeping Snapshot in England
Homeless Link coordinates letter to the Chancellor28/02/2024 14:15:00
Homeless Link has coordinated a letter to the Chancellor Jeremy Hunt ahead of the upcoming Spring Budget.
Coaching Spotlight: Steve Sylvan19/02/2024 11:10:00
Having someone to really listen to you – your challenges, goals and aspirations – can be transformational to how you work and your wider life.
Homelessness & Shadow Homelessness Ministers to speak at Parliamentary Lobby16/02/2024 10:20:00
Both the Homelessness Minister Felicity Buchan and the Shadow Homelessness Minister Mike Amesbury have confirmed they will address attendees of Homeless Link and Riverside Housing's upcoming Parliamentary lobby on March 5th at the Emmanuel Centre in Westminster.
Events: Gendered Lens for Homelessness Services14/02/2024 14:10:00
This month Homeless Link will be publishing a new framework and toolkit to help homelessness services become more gender informed.