Action needed to remove barriers to women in leadership - CBI Wales report

The CBI and the University of South Wales have published a new report calling for significant barriers to women achieving leadership roles to be removed.

‘From Aspiration to Action: Women’s Leadership Pathways in Wales,’ a study by the University of South Wales and CBI Wales, is based on a survey of 249 female, male, and non-binary professionals across different career levels and sectors.

The report says cultural signals displayed in the workplace and leadership environment, as well as structural obstacles, such as being given greater responsibility without enough support, are the main barriers to leadership. A third key factor in people failing to achieve leadership roles is personal preferences and values, including prioritising work-life balance over career progression.

Launched yesterday at the CBI Wales Women in Leadership Network’s AGM at Principality House in Cardiff, the head office of Principality Building Society, the report outlines the following key findings:

Workplace culture continues to reward a set of narrow personality traits. Of those surveyed, 86% believe leadership still favours certain personas or groups of people.

Wellbeing pressures are holding careers back. A total of 83% of respondents worry about burnout and 87% say they are less attracted to leadership because of the impact career progression can have on their work–life balance.

A total of 82% of survey responses confirmed that caring responsibilities make it harder to progress into leadership. And 72% believe part-time or flexible workers are excluded from such opportunities.

Only 10% of the survey participants say they can access mentoring schemes. Mentoring is widely recognised by human resources professionals as the strongest lever for building confidence, capability and career progression.

The report calls for the tackling of cultural norms that limit confidence, widening access to flexible development, and expanding the use of mentoring to meet the needs of women at different stages in their careers.

Co-authored by Dr Lauren Josie Thomas, HR and leadership lecturer Jayde Howard, and Dr Shehla Khan of the University of South Wales, the report says that universities, policymakers, and professional networks must work together to co-create evidence-based solutions that make leadership pathways inclusive and accessible.

The report’s main recommendations are:

To make leadership sustainable and supportive by redesigning work roles to improve work-life balance, promote flexible working and the ability of staff to better manage their responsibilities. The report also calls for investment in workplace wellbeing and the creation of psychologically safe spaces for staff.

Expansion of inclusive development and mentoring by providing role models that are visible in the workplace and development programmes that value diverse leadership traits and trains and supports mentors, with clear processes to build trust and prevent negative experiences.

Work to remove ‘invisible barriers’ to leadership by tackling cultural norms that limit access to people from a wide group of society and strengthen inclusion for LGBTQ+, disabled, and neurodivergent professionals through research, networks and accessible opportunities.

Speakers at yesterday’s launch event included Julie-Ann Haines, CEO, Principality Building Society; Asha Musoni, Chief People Officer, CBI; Adam Wolfe, Relationship Director, Barclays Bank; Claire McDonald, Deputy Director for Economic Policy, the Welsh Government; and report co-author Dr Shehla Khan.

The CBI Wales Women in Leadership Network’s corporate champion is Dŵr Cymru.

Russell Greenslade, CBI Wales Director, yesterday said:

“Achieving success in the workplace is often seen as a given for many male employees. But the pathway to career progression remains less clear and supported for women than it is for men. Many women face barriers or difficult choices between professional ambition and their personal responsibilities. “Businesses and organisations across Wales must now strengthen and reform the routes into leadership, ensuring that every talented individual, regardless of background or circumstance, has the opportunity and confidence to reach their full potential. By unlocking the next generation of women leaders, we not only support greater equity but also drive forward sustainable economic growth.”

Greer Hooper, Chair of the CBI Wales Women in Leadership Network and head of South Wales Corporate, Barclays, yesterday said:

“As Chair of the CBI Wales Women in Leadership Network, I am continually inspired by the drive and vision of women leaders across our nation. This year’s report is a call to action for all of us to move beyond discussion and accelerate real progress. By embracing the recommendations – investing in mentoring, building inclusive cultures, and supporting flexible leadership – we can create workplaces where every talented individual has the opportunity to thrive. Let’s work together to ensure Wales leads the way in championing diversity and unlocking the full potential of our future leaders.”

Dr Lauren Josie Thomas, Senior Lecturer in Marketing, the University of South Wales/Prifysgol De Cymru, yesterday said:

“Leadership in Wales must evolve beyond the old blueprint. For many men, progression still looks like a pipeline; structured, supported, and predictable. For many women, it feels more like a puzzle of missing pieces, invisible rules, and extra barriers to navigate. This research shows that leadership reluctance is not about a lack of ambition, but a response to systems that make progression harder to reach and harder to sustain. “To change that, we need to reimagine leadership cultures where wellbeing, flexibility, and difference are valued, not just endurance. Further, mentoring must be embedded as a cornerstone for growing confident, capable, and inclusive leaders who reflect the diversity of talent powering the Welsh economy.”

Julie-Ann Haines, CEO, Principality Building Society, yesterday said:

“Principality are pleased to host the launch of the CBI and University of South Wales report into the barriers facing women in the workplace, in our head office in Cardiff. Navigating a demanding work-life balance and the pressures of juggling caring responsibilities shouldn’t stand in the way of tomorrow’s leaders and we are all responsible for making sure the world of work is more inclusive and reflective of the diverse society in which we operate in. It’s only when government and business come together that we can create real, lasting solutions. Everyone should feel they have the chance to succeed in the world of work, no matter their family circumstances, gender or background.”

Asha Musoni, Chief People Officer, CBI, yesterday said:

“This report shines a clear light on the barriers and the opportunities for women aspiring to lead in Wales. This is a timely reminder that leadership isn’t only about ambition – it’s about access, support, and culture. At the CBI we believe that when organisations build leadership pipelines that are flexible, inclusive, and sustainable they unlock not only talent but also innovation and growth across the economy.”

Download the full report here