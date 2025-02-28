Information Commissioner's Office
|Printable version
Action taken to improve access to personal information from local authorities across Scotland
We are taking action to tackle significant delays for people who are trying to access copies of their personal information held by local authorities across Scotland.
- Reprimands issued to Glasgow City Council and City of Edinburgh Council for failing to respond to requests for personal information on time
- Action follows our engagement with local authorities across Scotland to improve right of access, including for people with care experience and those applying for redress after suffering abuse while in care
- “Those who were let down in the past are being let down again, this time by poor SAR compliance.”
Under data protection law, people have the right to ask an organisation if it holds their personal information and receive a copy of any personal information held within a month, unless an extension is applied – this is known as a subject access request (SAR).
We have now reprimanded both Glasgow City Council and City of Edinburgh Council for repeatedly failing to respond to SARs within the legal timeframe, leading to a significant backlog of requests.
The reprimands follow our proactive engagement with all 32 local authorities in Scotland after it became aware of delays in responses to SARs, amounting to years in some cases.
Many local authorities have seen an increase in SARs received, many in relation to the Redress Scotland scheme where people who suffered abuse while in care can apply for redress using supporting documents such as their care records.
Jenny Brotchie, Acting Head of Scottish Affairs, said:
“Those who were let down in the past are being let down again, this time by poor SAR compliance. We have heard how undue delays and lack of communication from local authorities can cause further distress for people, including those with care experience and those trying to claim redress in Scotland. Local authorities must get this right despite the rising numbers of requests, which is why we have been offering support and monitoring those with poor compliance until we are satisfied that improvements have been made.”
Following our scrutiny and support to put action plans in place, many local authorities have significantly reduced their backlog of requests and improved their response times.
Despite a 67% overall increase in the total number of SARs to local authorities in Scotland between 2021 and 2024, 75% of local authorities improved their SAR compliance, with 13 local authorities reporting a compliance rate of 90% in 2023/24.
However, we have launched investigations into two local authorities, Glasgow City Council and City of Edinburgh Council, after it did not see any tangible improvements over 12 months.
Our recent compulsory audit of Glasgow City Council found that the council has good policies and procedures in place to handle SARs. However, lack of resource and budget remains an issue, with the council still unable to respond to many SARs within the legal timeframe.
Following its reprimand, City of Edinburgh Council has now reported some improvement in its response times.
Jenny Brotchie added:
“While I’m pleased to see significant improvements from most of the local authorities that we engaged with, SAR compliance in Scotland remains a concern and we must ensure people can exercise their information rights effectively and without further harm. We expect all local authorities to have sufficient resources in place to handle the volume and complexity of SARs, and to keep people updated on the progress of their request.
“We are taking a proportionate approach to monitoring local authorities, but these reprimands show that we will not hesitate to take enforcement action where necessary.”
Looking forward, we continue to engage with local authorities and other key stakeholders to drive further improvements and ensure that people can access their own personal information.
We have committed to improving the support it provides to both people who grew up in the care system across the UK and the organisations that hold their information. It has been gathering evidence of the challenges facing both people and organisations when it comes to accessing care records and will share its findings and next steps over the coming months.
Read more detail about our work with local authorities in Scotland here.
Find out more about your information rights here, including the right of access.
Notes to editors
- We are the UK’s independent regulator for data protection and information rights law, upholding information rights in the public interest, promoting openness by public bodies and data privacy for individuals.
- We have specific responsibilities set out in the Data Protection Act 2018 (DPA2018), the United Kingdom General Data Protection Regulation (UK GDPR), the Freedom of Information Act 2000 (FOIA), Environmental Information Regulations 2004 (EIR), Privacy and Electronic Communications Regulations 2003 (PECR) and a further five acts and regulations.
- We can take action to address and change the behaviour of organisations and individuals that collect, use, and keep personal information. This includes criminal prosecution, non-criminal enforcement and audit.
- To report a concern to us call our helpline on 0303 123 1113, or go to ico.org.uk/concerns.
Original article link: https://ico.org.uk/about-the-ico/media-centre/news-and-blogs/2025/02/action-taken-to-improve-access-to-personal-information-from-local-authorities-across-scotland/
Latest News from
Information Commissioner's Office
Information Commissioner’s updated response to the Data (Use and Access) (DUA) Bill11/02/2025 09:10:00
The Data (Use and Access) (DUA) Bill was introduced to Parliament on 24 October 2024.
Direct marketing advice generator makes it easy for organisations to comply with the law05/02/2025 15:20:00
We have launched a free online tool to help organisations ensure their direct marketing activities comply with UK law – namely the Privacy and Electronic Communication Regulations (PECR), and the UK GDPR.
Debunking data protection myths about AI29/01/2025 09:10:00
From unlocking medical breakthroughs to revolutionising public services in the UK, AI has huge potential to transform our lives for the better. Across the economy, businesses seem excited about investing in AI to drive growth and innovation, while the tech is inspiring vibrant discussions amongst policymakers and the public alike.
ICO response to government on economic growth27/01/2025 10:15:00
The Prime Minister, the Chancellor, and the Business Secretary wrote to the Information Commissioner (along with 16 other regulators) at the end of December asking for proposals to boost business confidence, improve the investment climate, and foster sustainable economic growth.
Our strategy for levelling the playing field for online tracking in 202524/01/2025 10:20:00
Online tracking is a part of everyday digital life. It enables personalised advertising, funds many free services and shapes our online experiences.
ICO takes action to tackle cookie compliance across the UK’s top 1,000 websites23/01/2025 12:25:00
We have today announced plans to bring the UK’s top 1,000 websites into compliance with data protection law.
Company fined £200,000 for instigating unlawful loan promotion nuisance texts22/01/2025 14:20:00
We have fined West Sussex-based company ESL Consultancy Services Ltd (ESL) £200,000 for knowingly instigating unlawful loan promotion nuisance text messages being sent to people who had not consented to receive them.
Statement in response to AI Action Plan14/01/2025 15:25:00
Statement given yesterday in response to AI Action Plan.