Ministry of Justice
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Action to drive judge diversity and increase transparency
New Judicial and Legal Diversity Board to help break down barriers and deliver a judiciary that reflects modern Britain.
- Major Government and judicial initiative to help recruit more judges from diverse backgrounds
- Expansion in broadcasting of sentencing remarks to be agreed to strengthen transparency
- Part of drive to improve public confidence in criminal justice system
A major new initiative launched yesterday (Thursday 21 May) will help break down barriers and deliver a judiciary that reflects modern Britain.
The new Judicial and Legal Diversity Board will bring together senior legal figures to help remove barriers holding talented ethnic minority and other diverse candidates back by improving pathways for progression.
Building on the success of recent recruitment drives – which have increased the proportion of female judges to 44 per cent – the Board, chaired by the Lord Chancellor and the Lady Chief Justice, met for the first time yesterday.
As part of its programme to improve representation, the Board will work with Black and other minority legal professionals, including those from working‑class backgrounds, to strengthen mentoring and support. It will also continue efforts to make a judicial career more accessible for those in other legal roles, such as solicitors.
In a major boost for transparency and open justice, the Government and the judiciary have also agreed to allow sentencing remarks by the Chief Magistrate to be broadcast live for the first time.
Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary David Lammy said:
This new board is a huge step forward as the Lady Chief Justice and I look to break down barriers and back talent from all walks of life – continuing to drive real progress towards a judiciary that’s reflective of modern Britain.
We are also modernising our courts to deliver more transparent justice, by expanding broadcasting and bringing the work of our justice system closer to the public than ever before.
In addition to agreeing to the broadcasting of sentencing remarks by the Chief Magistrate, filming will also be allowed in the Administrative Court for the first time, bringing the justice system closer to the public.
The Lady Chief Justice and the Deputy Prime Minister have also agreed to establish a joint working group to explore how court broadcasting can be expanded further.
These changes in broadcasting will provide the public with greater insight into how justice is delivered across England and Wales.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/action-to-drive-judge-diversity-and-increase-transparency
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