Action to restore seabird populations

Scottish Seabird Conservation Action Plan published.

Measures such as eradicating non-native invasive predators on seabird islands and restoring seagrass meadows and kelp forests to help increase food supplies are just some of the actions set out yesterday to protect Scotland’s seabirds.

Scotland’s coastline and waters are of global importance to seabirds but almost two thirds of Scotland’s species have declined over the last 20 years.

The Scottish Seabird Conservation Action Plan sets out a range of steps to stop the decline, improve resilience to environmental factors and protect these iconic animals. Including:

enhancing food availability by improving conditions for prey and minimising bycatch and tackling marine litter

providing safe nesting areas by eradicating non-native invasive predators such as brown rats and American mink

undertaking key research and monitoring of Scottish seabirds to understand how to build resilience and reduce mortality rates

working in partnership with local and international communities, marine and coastal sectors, and environmental organisations to tackle issues on a global scale

The action plan was developed in partnership with NatureScot, Joint Nature Conservation Committee, Royal Society for the Protection of Birds and British Trust for Ornithology.

Cabinet Secretary for Climate Action Gillian Martin yesterday said:

“The climate crisis, invasive non-native species, marine litter and access to food are contributing to declining seabird numbers around the world. Publishing the Scottish Seabird Conservation Action Plan today marks a vital step forward in protecting some of our most iconic and vulnerable marine species and sets out actions to collectively tackle pressures affecting seabirds. “I’m confident that with concerted effort and shared responsibility, we can stop the declines we are seeing in our seabird populations and increase their resilience to a changing climate to secure their future. “As top predators, seabirds are indicators of the health of marine ecosystems, playing a crucial role in maintaining balance within marine food webs. Seabirds also have a significant role in the economy supporting a thriving tourism industry that is vital to local economies, particularly in rural and island communities. “Only by working together can we ensure that Scotland remains a global stronghold for seabirds for the benefit of us all, now and in the future.”

NatureScot Chair Colin Galbraith yesterday said:

"Scotland is a crucial area for internationally important populations of seabirds to breed and forage. The latest research shows many seabird populations are in decline. "This new Action Plan will help these vulnerable seabird populations recover and will help the overall wellbeing of the marine environment on which they depend. Having healthy seas is important, and can safeguard livelihoods and food, whilst tackling the urgent issues of nature loss and the climate impacts.”

Scottish Seabird Centre CEO Harry Huyton yesterday said:

"From the great gannet colonies on St Kilda and Bass Rock, to the puffin burrows that crowd the grassy slopes of Unst and the Isle of May, Scotland is blessed with extraordinary seabird populations. Many are of international importance, yet most seabird species in Scotland are in decline, and urgent, transformative action is needed to save them. The ambition and actions set out in the new Seabird Action Plan are exactly what's needed, but it's critical that they are now delivered with urgency and fully embedded across Government."

Background

Scottish seabird conservation action plan – gov.scot