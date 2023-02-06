Adam Smith Inst - A Global Minimum Corporate Tax could derail Levelling Up

The Adam Smith Institute’s new report Levelling Down reveals why A Global Minimum Corporate Tax could derail Levelling Up

A new report by the Adam Smith Institute’s Senior Fellow, Dr. Tyler Goodspeed, finds that the UK’s decision to rush the implementation of a global minimum corporate tax rate will undermine the Government’s Levelling Up agenda.

Proposals undermine key areas of UK tax policy including investment zones and free ports, business tax credits, and accelerated cost recovery for new capital investments - which makes up over one-third of all UK investment.

The UK’s early implementation of global minimum tax rules is fraught with risk and the Government should carefully scrutinise current proposals to limit potential economic damage.

It will result in the Levelling Down of the UK rather than the Levelling Up.

A new report from the Adam Smith Institute (ASI) and authored by Dr. Tyler Goodspeed finds that the Government's Levelling Up agenda is at serious risk of being derailed by the decision to rush the implementation of a Global Minimum Corporate Tax rate.

There are two important weapons for the UK's Levelling Up agenda: freeports and investment zones. The Prime Minister wants to use these to incentivise firms to set up shop in run-down regions and coasts in the UK that could use the investment and jobs. Incentives include tax credits and breaks, subsidies, tariff-free zones for imports, the lowering of national insurance contributions when hiring new staff, among other attractive levers.

This report finds clear evidence that the structure of this global tax agreement directly undermines the Levelling Up agenda and hurts the competitiveness of key UK industries by tying the hands of the Government.