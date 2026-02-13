Adam Smith Inst - Britain is on the Verge of an Age of Abundance, says ASI President

Dr Madsen Pirie, President and Co-founder of the Adam Smith Institute and author of The Optimistic Outlook, said:

“It has become fashionable to believe the world is in irreversible decline. Newsfeeds deliver a daily diet of disasters, wars, fires, floods, political turmoil, and technological dread. Commentators warn of collapsing ecosystems, runaway artificial intelligence and social disintegration. Fear sells, and pessimism feels intellectually serious, even virtuous. Yet this prevailing mood conceals a deeper truth: beneath the noise of crisis, an extraordinary transformation is taking place. The twenty-first century, far from being an age of decay, may prove to be the most creative and constructive period in human history.

This book,‘The Optimistic Outlook,’ is written to restore perspective. It does not deny the gravity of the world’s problems. Global warming, poverty, and the misuse of power remain urgent challenges. But it argues that despair is neither accurate nor useful. Across energy, medicine, biology, agriculture, and environmental restoration, evidence points to accelerating improvement, progress not driven by wishful thinking, but by science, ingenuity, and collaboration on a scale unmatched in the past. The data reveal a story that is not of decline, but of possibility.”

Dr Madsen Pirie is President of the Adam Smith Institute, and was one of three Scots graduates working in the US who founded the Institute in 1977. Before that, Madsen worked for the House of Representatives in Washington DC, and was Distinguished Visiting Professor Philosophy at Hillsdale College in Michigan.At the Institute, Madsen was part of the influential team which pioneered privatisation and the extension of market choices and incentives. His work in helping to develop the Citizen’s Charter led to his appointment to the Prime Minister’s Advisory Panel from 1991-95.

The Adam Smith Institute is one of the world’s leading think tanks. It is ranked first in the world among independent think tanks and as the best domestic and international economic policy think tank in the UK by the University of Pennsylvania. Independent, non-profit and non-partisan, the Institute is at the forefront of making the case for free markets and a free society, through education, research, publishing, and media outreach.