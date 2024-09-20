Adam Smith Inst - End the UK’s Reliance on Mass Migration and Make Immigration System More Selective

End the UK’s dependence on low-skilled migration and move to a highly selective immigration system by investing in automation, capping visas and seeking out the best talent from across the world.

A new report from the Adam Smith Institute (ASI) argues that we need to bring migration figures down to the tens of thousands, but that in order to do so we must make sure that the economy, which has been propped up by mass migration, can adapt.

In an accompanying foreword, Lord Frost praises the report’s calls to fundamentally change the UK’s economic model by transitioning away from a dependency on low-skilled migration and focusing on attracting the best and brightest to the UK.

The Adam Smith Institute highlights the recent changes in immigration trends:

The era of mass migration began in 1997. In the 25 years leading up to the 1997 election, the UK’s average annual net migration was 68,000. In the 25 years that followed, it tripled to an average of 236,000;

Recent changes to the immigration system have intensified this trend. In just two years, 2022 and 2023, around a net 1.3 million people came to the UK legally;

Authors David Cowan and Tom Jones looked at the economic impacts of mass migration, and found that high levels of low-skilled immigration has been helping to prop up a low-wage, low-productivity and low-growth economy:

Gross GDP has been artificially boosted by increasing the size of the population, creating a larger economy by default. But GDP per capita, which is a better measure of a country’s prosperity, has stagnated since 2008. The economy might be getting larger, but we are not getting individually richer;

The economic impact of migration has been shown to be quite small- between only +1% and -1% of GDP;

High levels of low-skilled migration disincentives the investment in machinery and automation the UK needs to boost its productivity;

Mass migration is not necessarily the cause of the UK’s poor economic performance- there are a number of factors at play, including our planning system, high energy costs, and over-regulation;

But it is propping up our current economic model by subsidising certain sectors, especially the UK’s universities and healthcare system.

The paper also highlights that mass migration is not the solution to Britain’s ageing demographic problem: