Adam Smith Inst - One Third Of Young People Prefer Authoritarianism To Democracy

New polling reveals young people are deeply pessimistic about the future of the UK.

As part of a series of polls into 18-30-year-olds, dubbed the Anxious Generation, Adam Smith Insights has explored young Britons’ views of our political system.

The nationally representative poll of 18-30-year-olds reveals shocking levels of disillusionment with both political leaders and democratic institutions. The findings show that a significant number of young people no longer believe democracy is working and many would prefer a system where leaders can act without checks and balances.

According to the polling, a full third (33%) of 18-30 year olds say they would prefer an authoritarian system led by a decisive figure, even if it meant sacrificing some democratic freedoms. Just under half (48%) express clear support for the current democratic system.

Across all parties polled, young Labour and Conservative voters are on the same page. Over a third of 18-30-year-old voters from both parties say they would prefer an authoritarian system to our democratic one. But Reform voters are more adamant - half of them would prefer to sacrifice some freedoms for an authoritarian with fast decision-making ability.

It is unsurprising that so many young people feel disillusioned with the status quo. 59% of 18-30-year-olds believe politicians are not addressing the issues that matter most to them.

And this dissatisfaction cuts across party lines. Among 18-30-year-olds, 54% of Labour voters, 52% of Conservative voters and a striking 66% of Reform voters expressed discontent with how politicians are handling the most important issues.

This polling shows that trust in democratic institutions cannot be taken for granted. Anxious about their future and let down by Britain’s political class, more and more young people are questioning whether the current system can deliver stability or opportunity. With the Government announcing plans to extend the franchise to 16 year-olds, this polling raises serious questions about whether younger voters support the system they’re being invited to join.

KEY FINDINGS:

A third of young people prefer authoritarianism over democracy

33% would prefer an authoritarian system with a strong leader who can act quickly, even at the cost of democratic freedoms.

48% still prefer the current democratic system, while 20% remain undecided.

Support for authoritarianism is strongest among young Reform voters

50% of 18-30-year-olds who voted for Reform in 2024 would prefer an authoritarian system with a leader who could make decisions quickly, even at the cost of some democratic freedoms.

Only 33% of 18-30-year-olds who voted Reform in 2024 prefer the current democratic system.

34% of 18-30-year-olds who voted Labour in 2024 and 39% of 18-30-year-olds who voted for the Conservatives would support an authoritarian system.

59% of 18–30-year-olds feel that politicians are not addressing the issues that matter most.

White 18-30-year-olds show the highest levels of disillusionment, with a 62% expressing dissatisfaction with politicians.

Black 18-30-year-olds show the highest levels of satisfaction with only 34% expressing dissatisfaction with politicians.

Among young people, this disillusionment is cross-party.

54% of 18-30-year-old Labour voters are dissatisfied with how politicians address key issues.

52% of 18-30-year-olds Conservative voters share this dissatisfaction.

66% of 18-30-year-olds Reform voters feel the same way.

James Cowling, Managing Director of Next Gen Tories, said:

“When wages for young people have stagnated for decades, home ownership is out of reach without substantial family help, and having children feels like a distant dream, Westminster should not be surprised that many under-30s are drawn to radical solutions.

This new polling shows us what history and global events can tell us time and time again. Yet UK politicians continue to block the reforms that would genuinely improve young people’s lives; unlocking housing and infrastructure supply, lowering taxes on work, and making it easier to raise a family. Delivering on these aspirations is the only real antidote to rising support for authoritarianism.”

Emma Schubart, Data & Insights Manager at the Adam Smith Institute, said:

“The rise in support for authoritarianism among young people should ring alarm bells in Westminster. But frankly, it’s the predictable result of a broken political system. Young Britons are paying the price for years of economic mismanagement. And, with the prospect of starting a family or buying a home feeling increasingly out of reach, it's no wonder many feel drawn to more extreme ideas.

As the Government moves to extend the franchise to 16-year-olds, urgent action is needed to restore faith in the system. As this data makes clear, democracy won’t defend itself. If we want young people to believe in it, then we need to make it work again.”

Notes to editors:

For any further details on the methodology, or to arrange an interview, please contact press@adamsmith.org / +44 7584778207

Methodology:

Adam Smith Insights ran a poll on behalf of its sister think tank, the Adam Smith Institute, of a nationally representative sample of GB adults:

Nationally representative poll of UK 18 - 30 year olds in the UK.

Poll conducted via online panels

Field dates 8 July – 10 July 2025

N = 1338

Poll weighted to population targets to match GB 18-30 year old population profile across age, gender, region, ethnicity, and 2024 general election vote using ONS 2021 Census data, age-by-vote distributions derived from Ipsos’s post-election analysis: “How Britain voted in the 2024 election”, national vote share data from the Electoral Reform Society’s 2024 general election results, and YouGov/BES polling.

The poll results, with a median completion time of approximately 5 minutes, has a margin of error of ±2.7%.

Respondents were filtered for completion quality (e.g., straight-lining, speeding), and responses with incomplete or invalid data were excluded from analysis. No imputation was applied.

The Adam Smith Institute is one of the world’s leading think tanks. It is ranked first in the world among independent think tanks and as the best domestic and international economic policy think tank in the UK by the University of Pennsylvania. Independent, non-profit and non-partisan, the Institute is at the forefront of making the case for free markets and a free society, through education, research, publishing, and media outreach.

Adam Smith Insights is a new type of data and polling organisation, with a special focus on economics and policy change. Through analysis of public sentiment, we reshape what is politically possible. We help construct reforms which will be more popular and successful, while exposing the failings of our current system. Through a range of quantitative and qualitative methods, we equip policy makers with the right insights to shift the agenda and change reality. We operate globally, with data and analysis covering all regions.