Adam Smith Inst - Over Two Thirds of Brits Back New ‘Prosperity Package’ to Keep Wealth Creators in UK

74% of people would accept more immigration if those immigrants paid in more than they took out.

68% of voters want wealthy immigrants to use private healthcare; 65% support mandatory private schooling.

53% support the Adam Smith Institute’s and Onward’s Prosperity Package proposal overall; only 15% oppose.

74% of the public back policies that make it easier for entrepreneurs and investors to relocate to and invest in Britain.

67% of the British public – and 69% of Labour voters – support special tax treatment to prevent wealthy people from leaving the UK.

£12.974bn in cumulative net tax revenue by year 10 of the package being introduced and taken up by 1000 individuals.

£30.455bn in GDP growth by year 10 of the package being introduced and taken up by 1000 individuals.

New research from the Adam Smith Institute and Onward reveals majority public support for targeted incentives to retain and attract wealthy individuals – including among Labour voters.

The Adam Smith Institute and Onward publishes The Prosperity Package – a bold plan to reverse the UK’s millionaire exodus and supercharge growth through private investment in strategic sectors.

The report warns that the end of the non-dom regime, coupled with rising global tax competition, has made the UK less attractive to high-net-worth individuals. New polling by JL Partners, commissioned for Onward, shows there is now a clear public mandate for a new approach: one that ensures the wealthy pay in more than they take out, while channeling their capital into British industry and innovation.

The Prosperity Package includes:

£3 million minimum investment into one of eight Government-designated “Industrial Strategy Sectors”

£300,000 annual contribution to offset loss of foreign income and gains taxation

15-year exemption from foreign income, capital gains, and global inheritance tax

Mandatory private healthcare, schooling, and insurance

No recourse to public funds

Strict due diligence checks conducted by SRA-accredited UK law firms

Backed by polling showing strong cross-party support, the Prosperity Package aims to replace the abolished non-dom regime with a fairer, more accountable system – one that retains and attracts those most able to contribute to Britain’s economic recovery.

Polling results show not only strong majority support for the overall package but also for its component parts. Notably:

66% of voters think foreign investors should be required to use private healthcare and education.

A majority back a minimum investment threshold of £3 million or more.

Support for an annual payment to the government exceeds opposition by more than 2:1.

Exemptions from global inheritance tax also enjoy net positive support.

The package is designed to align with Labour’s Industrial Strategy, delivering capital into sectors like clean energy, advanced manufacturing, life sciences, and digital technologies. With strong safeguards, zero access to public funds, and clear fiscal benefits, it offers a credible alternative to the flawed non-dom system and discredited investor visas of the past.

This new proposal builds upon the Adam Smith Institute’s previous research, including the Millionaires Tracker, and prior reports on non-dom reform such as‘Wealth Exodus: Stopping Non-Dom Flight’ and ‘Doms Away: Alternatives to the Abolition of the Non-Dom Regime’. Our work offers modern, principled solutions tailored to the UK’s current economic and political landscape.

We were pleased to collaborate with the centre-right think tank Onward on this project, ensuring the Prosperity Package carries both political feasibility and strong public salience. By combining our respective strengths in policy design and strategic communication, we developed a framework that not only promises to attract wealth creators back to the UK but also aligns with broader public sentiment.

Lord Mendelsohn, former Business and Trade Spokesman in the House of Lords, writes in the foreword:

“As the former business and international trade spokesman for the Labour Party in the House of Lords, and a businessman, I know the value of investing in British businesses. A small group of wealthy individuals pay a significant proportion of the tax we rely upon. I do not agree with some colleagues that we should wave goodbye to the wealthy; we should be doing whatever we can to welcome them back, and new investors, entrepreneurs, and high spenders to our shores. Crucially though, they must contribute to Britain, rather than just using it. But we have to find a way that does this with fairness and which is modern and ensures we design our tax system to encourage that which helps our country and does not just make us a shelter for avoidance.”

Sir Simon Clarke, Director of Onward, said:

“It is crazy for us to chase wealthy people out of this country when they could be both paying tax and making a hugely important wider economic contribution here. Our paper proposes a fair deal for all parties - and the public supports it. At a time of global tax competition and low growth, Britain cannot afford to get this wrong.”

Maxwell Marlow, Director of Public Affairs at the Adam Smith Institute and author of the paper, added:

“The public are clear – they want fairness, not a fortress. If the wealthy contribute significantly and don’t draw on the state, most voters are open to their investment. The Prosperity Package meets this test and puts Britain back in the race to attract global capital.”

Notes to editors:

For details on the methodology, or to arrange an interview, please contact sebastian@adamsmith.org / +44 7584778207

Full polling conducted by JL Partners for Onward, n = 2,000, dates: 7–9 July 2025

Industrial Strategy Sectors include: Advanced Manufacturing, Clean Energy, Creative Industries, Defence, Digital & Technologies, Financial Services, Life Sciences, and Professional & Business Services.

Onward is the UK’s leading centre-right think tank, developing bold and practical ideas for a renewed Britain.

The Adam Smith Institute is one of the world's leading think tanks. Independent, non-profit and non-partisan we work to inject sound ideas into public policy debate.