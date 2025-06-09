Adam Smith Inst - UK Sanctions Need a 21st Century Upgrade Says Former Lord Chancellor

In its latest report co-authored by former Lord Chancellor Sir Robert Buckland KBE KC, the Adam Smith Institute proposes a tiered sanctions regime that allows for flexible, proportionate responses to a range of hostile activities. The system would differentiate between cyber-attacks, human rights abuses, economic sabotage, environmental harm, and political interference.

This strategy would be strengthened by a new legal definition of ‘conflict’ which would allow the UK to distinguish between different levels of threat and take proportionate action against both state and non-state actors. Greater precision would enable more strategic and effective policymaking.

To maximise the impact of the UKs sanctions regime, the paper also recommends managing frozen state assets through custodial arrangements rather than permanent confiscation - redirecting funds to lawful humanitarian or reconstruction efforts. It also calls for legally robust and clear off-ramps for individuals and firms that withdraw from sanctioned activities. Together, these measures would reinforce enforcement while maintaining the UK’s commitment to the rule of law.

As previous Adam Smith Institute research has shown, building an effective modern sanctions regime requires stronger institutional coordination and a clearer focus on economic disruption. But, most importantly, the UK must adopt a tiered framework that distinguishes between varying levels of threat. This would modernise foreign policy to reflect the complex and unstable realities of today’s world, strengthening the UK’s foreign policy and global influence.

Sir Robert Buckland KBE KC, former Lord Chancellor and paper author, said:

“The time is ripe for the enhancement and clarification of the legal basis for sanctions regimes, bearing in mind current experience. If we are to effectively combat authoritarian regimes that pose an immediate threat to our freedoms, then we need to think deeply about the purpose of sanctions and work now to extend their reach.”

Maxwell Marlow, Director of Public Affairs at the Adam Smith Institute, said:

“Britain’s sanctions regime is stuck in the past - designed for an era of tanks and trenches, not cyber warfare and political interference. We desperately need a smarter, more flexible system that matches 21st-century threats with 21st-century tools. Without change, the UK risks leaving itself unable to fend off foreign threats.”

