Adam Smith Inst - Use Development Orders to Build the Homes We Need

Britain’s failure to build the houses and infrastructure that we need has been a national disaster. House prices have spiralled, whilst renters in England are, on average, now working for 125 days a year just to pay their rent.

Our current planning framework, which was established by the 1947 Town and Country Planning Act, is to blame. It has granted local councils powers to block development projects. This has created a bottleneck, where local authorities prioritise short-term local interests over the country’s long-term housing and infrastructure needs. The system also requires developers to use vast resources to prepare proposals and navigate the planning process, making development much more complex and expensive.

Despite having large parliamentary majorities, neither the previous Conservative Government or the current Labour Government have delivered comprehensive planning reform.

But in a new paper for the Adam Smith Institute (ASI), report author Henry Hill shows that there is already a mechanism within existing legislation which gives ministers powers to authorise ambitious new developments.

By using ‘Development Orders,’ introduced in the Town and Country Planning Act (1990), the Secretary of State can grant permission to a specific project, or grant permission- or require the local planning authority to grant permission- to any project that meets any requirement that the Secretary of State sets out in that order, in any area of land they choose to specify. That can include all of England.

This regime is used only to provide limited Permitted Development rights for home modifications and a few other uses, but it could be much more widely applied.

The ASI is calling on the Government to use Development Orders to build the homes in England we need at pace. This could include automatically approving mansard roofs or creating a bespoke regime for any houses built within a 10 minute walk of a railway station.

Development Orders could also be used to make sure that Labour’s proposed new towns and developments on the grey belt are built quickly. Ministers could grant approval to proposals that fit their criteria on grey belt land, rather than waiting for changes to the National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF) to filter through the system. And, rather than setting up even more quangos, the Secretary of State could apply a Development Order to a given site for a new town, granting permission to build there, subject to whatever conditions the Secretary of State wishes to attach.

Henry Hill, report author, said:

“Our systematic failure to build enough houses in this country has been a national disaster. Britain’s young are facing a double-whammy of never being able to afford to buy a house, and being barely able to afford sky-high rents in our most productive areas either. Even so, it still seems that neither Labour or the Conservatives will commit to full-fat planning reform.

But there is a potent weapon in the Government’s arsenal that ministers have so far used only to a very limited extent: Development Orders. These can be used to unlock a high volume of new homes at pace, precisely where the Government has political space to build- and can be laid down by the Secretary of State without a vote in Parliament.

Just as the Conservatives could, and should, have used Development Orders to their advantage, so should the new Labour Government now use them to deliver on their manifesto commitments.”

Maxwell Marlow, Director of Research at the Adam Smith Institute, said:

“The nationalisation of the planning system in 1947 has been catastrophic for Britain. Local councils are incapable- and unwilling- to approve enough new developments to keep up with demand.

We’ll keep campaigning for comprehensive planning reform- but while politicians refuse to touch it, we urge them to make use of Development Orders instead.

This would mean that ministers are able to cut through red-tape and bypass our current sclerotic planning system in order to build the new homes and infrastructure we need at pace, and without having to introduce any new legislation.”

