Attorney General's Office
|Printable version
Additional £96m for the Crown Prosecution Service
The Crown Prosecution Service’s (CPS) Spending Review settlement increases the organisation’s funding by more than 10% from 2026 to 2029.
The Attorney General Lord Hermer KC said:
The criminal justice system was on the brink of collapse and courts in crisis after fourteen years of neglect. We need to make our streets safe again, while also rebuilding confidence in the system.
That is why I welcome the Chancellor’s record investment into the future of CPS as part of the government’s Plan for Change to deliver safer streets and swifter justice.
This additional £96m for the Crown Prosecution Service will help protect victims by tackling the backlog, speeding up justice and unlocking digital developments through AI so we can keep dangerous offenders off our streets – and importantly, deliver a justice system that serves victims.
Director of Public Prosecutions Stephen Parkinson said:
The funding announced will help the Crown Prosecution Service meet the significant challenges of the future while focusing on our number one priority: to reduce delays so victims get justice sooner.
This settlement will mean more prosecutors who can charge cases and get them ready for court, bringing more criminals to justice and giving closure to more victims – which in turn makes our streets safer.
It will also help unlock the potential of artificial intelligence and other technologies which will mean our prosecutors can work more efficiently, helping us do even more with this much needed funding.
For background
The Crown Prosecution Service’s (CPS) Spending Review settlement increases the organisation’s funding by more than 10% from 2026 to 2029.
This settlement recognises the significant pressure CPS continues to be under due to increasing demand on the criminal justice system.
The additional £96m over the Spending Review period will allow CPS to:
- increase the number of prosecutors
- build capacity and capability through focused recruitment and development schemes
- continuously improve the quality and efficiency of CPS’s service
- enable CPS to continue to play part in the cross-government effort to reduce delays in the justice system
- invest in improving the experience of the prosecution process for victims and witnesses
- Further funding will also be made available to develop key digital programmes –Digital Jury Bundles, in-house technology, and artificial intelligence (AI) capability – increasing productivity and efficiency and enhancing the quality of CPS services.
- Funding for digital innovation will enable the CPS to drive value for money to create a leaner, more efficient service for victims and witnesses.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/additional-96m-for-the-crown-prosecution-service
Latest News from
Attorney General's Office
Apply to join the Attorney General’s Senior Treasury Counsel (Civil) Group12/06/2025 14:12:00
Applications to join the Attorney General’s Senior Treasury Counsel (Civil) Group are now open
Organised drug trafficker has sentence increased06/06/2025 13:20:00
A member of an organised crime operation that trafficked cocaine across the Southwest has had his sentence increased, after the Solicitor General intervened.
Survivors of rape and serious sexual assault given the right to have cases reviewed05/06/2025 13:20:00
Victims of rape and serious sexual assaults who face their cases being dropped by prosecutors will, for the first time, be given the right to have it reviewed by a different prosecutor, as part of the Government’s pledge to halve violence against women and girls and its Plan for Change.
Attorney General celebrates UK-Irish relations during visit28/05/2025 15:20:00
The Attorney General Lord Hermer KC visited Dublin where he engaged with the Irish legal community and government ministers to strengthen UK-Irish relations.
Controlling boyfriend’s suspended sentence overturned28/05/2025 11:15:00
A man who violently abused and coercively controlled his partner has had his suspended sentence quashed following an intervention by the Attorney General.
Carer who sexually abused disabled child has sentence increased28/05/2025 10:20:00
A carer who sexually abused a disabled child in his care has had his sentence more than doubled increased following an intervention by Solicitor General.
Violent man’s sentence extended after abusing against ex-partner16/05/2025 13:20:00
A violent man who assaulted and harassed his ex-partner in a sustained campaign of abuse has had his sentence extended after the Solicitor General intervened.
Dangerous sexual predator has sentence increased following intervention by Solicitor General14/05/2025 13:10:00
A dangerous predator who encouraged another man to rape and sexually assault a baby has had his sentence increased after the Solicitor General intervened.