Additional drug rehabilitation services for women with children

Funding for two dedicated Mother and Child Recovery Houses.

Children’s charity Aberlour will receive a grant of more than £5.5 million over this parliamentary term to develop two Mother and Child Residential Recovery Houses.

The houses will be designed to enable children of women with problematic substance use to stay with their mothers during their recovery. Aberlour’s approach to rehabilitation aims to deliver positive outcomes for women and their children.

The first house developed in partnership with Hillcrest Housing Association will open in Dundee in Autumn 2022. The second house located in Central Scotland will open in 2023. Each house will support four women and their children at any one time.

Drugs Policy Minister Angela Constance said:

“We are committed to improving the provision of residential rehabilitation services and this funding will ensure that women using the new service provided by Aberlour receive support while being able to stay with their children.

“We know problematic substance use affects not only the individual but those around them, including family members and friends. Keeping mothers and their children together can enhance the effectiveness of treatment and lessen any harmful impact on children.

“Though men are more likely to use and experience harms from drugs, there has been a disproportionate increase in drug related deaths among women and there is a strong link between women having children removed from their care and risk of drug related death.

“Supporting people into recovery is a key part of our national mission and our commitment to Keep the Promise which aims to give families the support they need to stay together. We know there is much work to do and that each investment we make must reach those directly affected by drug use. This project by Aberlour will ensure many women can access residential treatment without fear of their children being removed from their care.”

Aberlour Chief Executive SallyAnn Kelly said:

“We are thrilled that the Scottish Government has awarded funding which will enable Aberlour children’s charity to establish Mother and Child recovery houses in Dundee and Central Scotland.

“Too many women with problem drug and alcohol issues are having their young children taken into care and many other women won’t engage with support agencies for fear of their children being removed.

“The new houses will improve outcomes for these women and children; reduce deaths of mothers with problem drug use; avoid family breakdown and increase the likelihood of children being cared for by their parents.”

A mother who has been supported by Aberlour has welcomed news of the Mother and Child recovery houses:

“I lost my kids a few times they went to foster care and I would have went to a place like this if I had the chance.

“I think this is a great for women and their children.

“This is badly needed. I hid my drug use and people only found out about it when I had my baby and she was in withdrawal. I loved my daughter and would have welcomed something like this.”