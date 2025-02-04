Welsh Government
|Printable version
Additional funding for future water quality programmes announced
An additional £16m has been announced to tackle issues that threaten Wales’ water quality.
The announcement was made by the Deputy First Minister with responsibility for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies during a recent visit to the Uwch Conwy catchment project in north Wales - one of the projects which has benefited from £40m funding through the Water Quality Capital Programme.
The additional funding will allow Natural Resources Wales and the Mining Remediation Authority to tackle some of the key issues that threaten our water environment. These include rivers that have been modified from their natural state, pollution from towns, cities and transport, pollution from rural areas and pollution from historic metal mines.
The Deputy First Minister, yesterday said:
I know how strongly people feel about improving water quality and restoring our rivers – and rightly so. That’s why we have provided NRW and the MRA with an extra £16 million of funding this year in the draft budget to do just that.
I’m so proud that capital spending exceeds £3bn for the first time in our draft budget, and that includes money to improve water quality and restore our rivers.
Having benefited from previous funding, the Uwch Conwy catchment project is a partnership project between Natural Resources Wales and National Trust Cymru and has enabled collaboration between tenants, farmers, landowners, and communities to deliver benefits to people who live in the Conwy Valley.
Speaking about the recent visit to Capel Curig, the Deputy First Minister, yesterday said:
It’s been fascinating to learn more about the work that’s been going on here in the Uwch Conwy catchment since 2020.
From re-profiling sections of riverbank so that the river can reconnect to the floodplain; introducing boulders back into the river; planting trees to stabilize riverbanks and restoring peat habitats – these are all great examples of how we can take action to bring a whole range of benefits to both water quality and nature.
The project has also created better access to the area for people, by improving the footpaths, replacing bridges and creating permissive pathway so that people can enjoy their local area. I look forward to seeing more projects like this with the additional funding.
Euros Jones, NRW’s Operations Manager for North West Wales, yesterday said:
This funding from Welsh Government allows us to tackle some of the key issues that threaten the water environment including climate change impacts.
Improving water quality is key to protect habitats and species and benefit people’s wellbeing.
Welsh Government funding allows us, through our Water Capital Programme, to ensure the right activities are implemented in the right place which allows us to contribute to the longer-term objective of achieving the Sustainable Management of Natural Resources for the water environment and Wales’ wellbeing goals.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/additional-funding-future-water-quality-programmes-announced
Latest News from
Welsh Government
£13.7 million to transform services and cut ADHD and autism waiting times04/02/2025 11:05:00
A further £13.7 million will be invested to improve neurodivergence services and reduce waiting times for autism and ADHD assessments across Wales.
Company to create new jobs after purchase of Welsh Government factory04/02/2025 09:05:00
A Carmarthenshire manufacturing company is set to create 20 new jobs as part of expansion plans after purchasing a vacant Welsh Government factory.
Funding boost to prevent 30,000 potholes on major roads03/02/2025 14:05:00
An extra £25m to renew Wales’ major roads and prevent around 30,000 road defects and potholes has been announced by the Welsh Government.
Wales saves £1m by mending not spending03/02/2025 09:25:00
Volunteer-run repair cafes are helping people, nature and our climate by fixing over 21,000 items for free, saving money and reducing waste.
50-day winter challenge shows encouraging signs31/01/2025 14:05:00
The 50-day winter challenge to help more people return home from hospital is showing promising results, Health Secretary Jeremy Miles has said.
Wales and Northern Ireland work together on groundbreaking cancer innovation projects31/01/2025 11:20:00
Five innovative projects across Wales and Northern Ireland have been awarded a share of £1 million to develop technology to reduce waiting times and improve outcomes for cancer patients.
Safest summer on Welsh roads, new statistics show30/01/2025 14:05:00
The latest police recorded collision stats, covering July – September 2024, show collisions on Welsh roads at their lowest level for that quarter since records began, including during the pandemic.
Welsh Government supported SME exports exceed £320 million since launch of the Export Action Plan29/01/2025 14:10:00
Small and medium size businesses in Wales have secured export deals worth over £320 million as a direct result of Welsh Government support since the launch of the Export Action Plan in December 2020.
Wales and Northern Ireland work together on groundbreaking cancer innovation projects29/01/2025 13:10:00
Five innovative projects across Wales and Northern Ireland have been awarded a share of £1 million to develop technology to reduce waiting times and improve outcomes for cancer patients.