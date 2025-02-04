Additional funding for future water quality programmes announced

An additional £16m has been announced to tackle issues that threaten Wales’ water quality.

The announcement was made by the Deputy First Minister with responsibility for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies during a recent visit to the Uwch Conwy catchment project in north Wales - one of the projects which has benefited from £40m funding through the Water Quality Capital Programme.

The additional funding will allow Natural Resources Wales and the Mining Remediation Authority to tackle some of the key issues that threaten our water environment. These include rivers that have been modified from their natural state, pollution from towns, cities and transport, pollution from rural areas and pollution from historic metal mines.

The Deputy First Minister, yesterday said:

I know how strongly people feel about improving water quality and restoring our rivers – and rightly so. That’s why we have provided NRW and the MRA with an extra £16 million of funding this year in the draft budget to do just that. I’m so proud that capital spending exceeds £3bn for the first time in our draft budget, and that includes money to improve water quality and restore our rivers.

Having benefited from previous funding, the Uwch Conwy catchment project is a partnership project between Natural Resources Wales and National Trust Cymru and has enabled collaboration between tenants, farmers, landowners, and communities to deliver benefits to people who live in the Conwy Valley.

Speaking about the recent visit to Capel Curig, the Deputy First Minister, yesterday said:

It’s been fascinating to learn more about the work that’s been going on here in the Uwch Conwy catchment since 2020. From re-profiling sections of riverbank so that the river can reconnect to the floodplain; introducing boulders back into the river; planting trees to stabilize riverbanks and restoring peat habitats – these are all great examples of how we can take action to bring a whole range of benefits to both water quality and nature. The project has also created better access to the area for people, by improving the footpaths, replacing bridges and creating permissive pathway so that people can enjoy their local area. I look forward to seeing more projects like this with the additional funding.

Euros Jones, NRW’s Operations Manager for North West Wales, yesterday said: