Additional funding for mental health and wellbeing support for every school

Over £1.6m in new funding has today (24th March) been announced to provide additional mental health and wellbeing support in schools over the next three years.

It will fund a mental health programme developed by Anna Freud, a mental health charity for children and young people, for primary and secondary schools across Wales.

Anna Freud uses the latest evidence to design new approaches to mental ill health prevention and intervention, including for schools, in partnership with children, young people, families and communities.

The funding will introduce the Strategies for Safety and Wellbeing programme, to learners in Year 5 and Year 7, to equip them with knowledge, skills and understanding around mental health, safety and how to access support.

Strategies for Safety and Wellbeing was the most promising of several mental health interventions for schools trialled through Education for Wellbeing, a randomised control trial led by Anna Freud and UCL that involved more than 30,000 students in Schools across England.

Lessons will be delivered by trained school staff who will work with learners in Years 5 and 7 to recognise and manage their emotional wellbeing and where to turn if they or a friend need help.

The programme will be rolled out across all schools in Wales over the next three years.

This investment builds on support already available in schools through the whole-school approach, which aims to support the emotional and mental wellbeing of learners and staff in schools.

Cabinet Secretary for Education Lynne Neagle said:

Supporting the mental health and well-being of our learners is vital, and I am delighted that we are bringing this programme to schools across Wales. The Strategies for Safety and Wellbeing programme has a strong track record in helping learners understand their own mental health and vitally, knowing where to turn when they need support. By making it available in every school, we are taking a real step forward in giving every child the skills and confidence they need to thrive.

Roisin McEvoy, Head of Schools Training and National Programmes at Anna Freud, said: