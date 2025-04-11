Scottish Government
|Printable version
Additional funding for National Treatment Centre Highland
Additional funding for National Treatment Centre Highland
Funding of £2.6 million will allow National Treatment Centre (NTC) Highland to deliver thousands of additional orthopaedic and ophthalmic operations every year.
The additional investment – allocated from £200 million contained in the Budget to tackle waiting times, delayed discharge and improve hospital flow across the country – will support the recruitment of new nurses, anaesthetists and healthcare support workers.
This is expected to allow the centre to carry out around 8,418 procedures in the coming year – a 67% increase on the 5,054 commissioned by the Scottish Government last year. The increase in capacity will deliver procedures for patients in NHS Highland, NHS Grampian, NHS Tayside and NHS Shetland.
Visiting the facility in Inverness, Health Secretary Neil Gray said:
“In the two years since its opening, National Treatment Centre Highland has provided life-changing treatment to thousands of people living in the North of Scotland.
“This new funding of £2.6 million will help the state-of-the-art facility to deliver thousands of additional procedures every year – including operations for cataracts and joint replacements.
“We know in the past too many people have waited too long for treatment, and the First Minister and I have set out a plan to change that. We will deliver more than 150,000 extra appointments nationally and procedures in the coming year to ensure people receive the care they need as quickly as possible – targeting the longest waiting patients and optimising the use of our National Treatment Centres to substantially increase capacity.”
Background:
Through its portion of £30 million additional funding for targeted planned care procedures, National Treatment Centre Highland also completed an additional 2,560 cataract procedures last year.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/additional-funding-for-national-treatment-centre-highland/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
International Education Envoy appointed10/04/2025 15:05:00
Building Scotland’s academic connections across the world.
Two-year pay offer to Agenda for Change staff10/04/2025 12:05:00
8% pay increase for nurses, midwives and NHS workers in 2025-26 and 2026-27.
Scotland’s Carbon Footprint: 1998-202109/04/2025 10:05:00
This publication provides estimates of Scotland’s greenhouse gas emissions on a consumption basis; that is emissions that are associated with the spending of Scottish residents on goods and services, wherever in the world these emissions arise, together with emissions directly generated by Scottish households.
Securing a successful future for the University of Dundee09/04/2025 09:05:00
A team of experts from across academia, industry and local and national government will be convened to advise on the future success of the University of Dundee and its impact across the city region.
Promoting Scottish business and expertise08/04/2025 15:05:00
Business Minister Richard Lochhead has begun a visit to China and Japan aimed at deepening economic, social and cultural ties and emphasising that Scotland is open for business.
Evaluation of Regional Inshore Fisheries Group08/04/2025 13:05:00
Evaluation of Regional Inshore Fisheries Groups (RIFGs)
Housing Bill amendments lodged to strengthen tenants’ rights08/04/2025 12:05:00
Amendments to the Housing (Scotland) Bill have been lodged by the Scottish Government setting out how rents will be capped in rent control areas.