Additional funding for three 75th anniversary Edinburgh festivals

Celebrating Scotland’s world-leading cultural brands.

To mark the 75th anniversaries of the Edinburgh International Festival, Edinburgh Festival Fringe and Edinburgh International Film Festival, £2.1 million in Scottish Government funding will support anniversary programmes.

This year’s Edinburgh International Festival will also include a special appearance of the Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra, one of three free concerts - including opening and closing events – staged thanks to this additional funding.

A showcase of the largest Made in Scotland event at the Fringe will demonstrate the best in home grown talent with 27 artists, companies and ensembles performing. The Edinburgh International Film Festival, which is back in its August slot for the first time in over a decade, includes a line-up of over 80 new feature films.

Culture Secretary Angus Robertson said:

“The culture sector is renowned for its creativity and resilience so I’m delighted to see the Edinburgh Festivals back with ambitious and diverse programmes following the pandemic. “With over 3,000 shows to choose from over the next few weeks, there really is something for everyone and many of these shows are free. As well as gallery exhibitions, film screenings and author events at the Edinburgh International Book Festival, there are live performances of theatre, dance and music. For people who are not in Edinburgh or unable to attend in person, they can support the festivals by buying tickets to view, or live stream content, online. “Edinburgh has an incredible 75 year pedigree of offering the best in world-class talent across all genres so I would encourage people to take the opportunity to sample this abundance of culture we’re so fortunate to have on our doorstep.”

Director of Festivals Edinburgh Julia Amour said:

“Everyone at the Festivals has greatly welcomed the Scottish Government’s PLACE Resilience Fund – including these awards for our three founding festivals celebrating their 75th anniversaries – as their financial and wider support is crucial not only to our ongoing recovery but also to our continuing ambition to bring increased opportunities to artists and audiences throughout the country, while also showcasing Scotland as a contemporary, creative, outward looking nation.”

Background

The Edinburgh Festivals have received just over £14 million in financial support from the Scottish Government since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Scottish Government’s Platform for Creative Excellence (PLACE) Resilience Fund (£2.1 million) has supported Edinburgh International Festival’s opening event Macro and the Philadelphia Orchestra’s ‘Thank You, Edinburgh’ concert (£250,000), the appearance of the Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra (£75,000). It has also supported the Opening Gala of the Edinburgh International Film Festival (£270,000).

Our Festivals are further supported this year with £2 million through the EXPO Fund and £1 million for the Platform for Creative Excellence (PLaCE) Programme, which is match-funded by City of Edinburgh Council. This includes the Made in Scotland showcase which is made possible through £550,000 in funding from the Scottish Government’s EXPO Fund, and is a partnership between the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society, Creative Scotland, Federation of Scottish Theatre and the Scottish Music Centre.