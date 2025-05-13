Welsh Government
|Printable version
Additional funding to boost testing and end new transmissions of HIV by 2030
A free and confidential online HIV testing service will be expanded with new funding to support measures to eliminate new transmissions.
More than £9m is being invested in Wales’ HIV Action Plan over the next two years, which includes almost £4m a year to expand access to testing services.
The online testing service already provides 40,000 at-home HIV tests every year and almost 16,000 community testing kits across Wales. The new funding will support the further expansion of the service.
Other measures to be supported include improving access and uptake of pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), which reduces the risk of contracting HIV through sex by 99% when taken as prescribed.
Wales already provides PrEP through the NHS, now an alternative form of the medicine will be routinely available for those who cannot take the current form.
Strengthening support services to ensure people with HIV live well and receive the right treatment when they need it. Building on the support already available in Wales, funding will be allocated for a national peer support programme.
Health Secretary Jeremy Miles yesterday said:
We want people who are living with HIV in Wales to live their best possible lives.
We will raise awareness of the importance of testing and expanding our successful online testing services, making it easier for people to access a test. We will also make it easier for people to access PrEP and re-enforce the key message that people who are on effective treatment cannot pass HIV onto others.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/additional-funding-boost-testing-and-end-new-transmissions-hiv-2030
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Massive expansion of successful scheme to plug skills gap13/05/2025 14:05:00
As of yesterday, individuals and businesses in Wales will benefit from an almost six-fold increase in the amount of subsidy available for accredited training opportunities.
£5m to make playgrounds and play areas fun-tastic12/05/2025 14:05:00
Children’s playgrounds and play spaces across Wales are to be improved so youngsters have better opportunities to play within their local communities.
Green light given for pothole repairs to begin on major Welsh roads12/05/2025 10:25:00
A programme of works to repair thousands of potholes on some of Wales’ major roads has been given the green light.
Opening the digital front door to the NHS in Wales09/05/2025 14:05:00
People across Wales are being encouraged to download the NHS Wales App to access a wide range of services digitally.
£31.5 million boost for Welsh towns and cities09/05/2025 12:15:00
The Welsh Government is providing an additional £31.5 million to local authorities to deliver regeneration projects that will transform town centres across Wales.
VE Day service, led by the First Minister of Wales, held at Llandaff Cathedral08/05/2025 14:05:00
A special service, led by the First Minister of Wales, to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day has taken place at Llandaff Cathedral in Cardiff.
“Pob Lwc” as exam season begins in Wales08/05/2025 09:10:00
Exam season has begun and now is the time to say “Pob Lwc” to everyone starting their exams and assessments.
Welsh Government backs tidal power with £2 million investment07/05/2025 14:10:00
The Welsh Government has completed a £2 million equity investment in tidal energy firm Inyanga Marine Energy Group, reinforcing Wales' commitment to developing renewable energy.
World-first wearable diabetes monitor being developed with EU funding boost07/05/2025 13:10:00
A Welsh business is developing a potentially revolutionary way of managing diabetes after receiving funding from the world’s largest research collaboration programme.
Early intervention prevents homelessness and helps keep young people in education07/05/2025 11:05:00
Caerphilly Council’s youth service are working with schools and other organisations, to support young people aged 11 to 18, who are at risk of being not in education, employment or training or becoming homeless.