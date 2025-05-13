Additional funding to boost testing and end new transmissions of HIV by 2030

A free and confidential online HIV testing service will be expanded with new funding to support measures to eliminate new transmissions.

More than £9m is being invested in Wales’ HIV Action Plan over the next two years, which includes almost £4m a year to expand access to testing services.

The online testing service already provides 40,000 at-home HIV tests every year and almost 16,000 community testing kits across Wales. The new funding will support the further expansion of the service.

Other measures to be supported include improving access and uptake of pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), which reduces the risk of contracting HIV through sex by 99% when taken as prescribed.

Wales already provides PrEP through the NHS, now an alternative form of the medicine will be routinely available for those who cannot take the current form.

Strengthening support services to ensure people with HIV live well and receive the right treatment when they need it. Building on the support already available in Wales, funding will be allocated for a national peer support programme.

Health Secretary Jeremy Miles yesterday said: