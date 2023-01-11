Association of Police and Crime Commissioners
|Printable version
Additional funding to protect domestic abuse victims welcomed
The Home Office has committed up to £18 million a year over the next two years towards the next phase of the Domestic Abuse Perpetrator Intervention Fund.
The funding will enable police and crime commissioners (PCCs) to increase the availability of domestic abuse perpetrator intervention schemes in their areas such as behaviour change programmes, that aim to improve victim safety and reduce the risk posed to abusers.
In response to the news, APCC Joint Victims Lead Donna Jones, said: “We welcome this additional funding and the commitment to increase the availability of domestic abuse intervention schemes across England and Wales.
“These PCC led schemes are vital in improving victim safety and in reducing the risk posed by abusers.
“As Police and Crime Commissioners we remain committed to providing innovative solutions to prevent re-offending and support long lasting behaviour change.”
Original article link: https://www.apccs.police.uk/latest-news/additional-funding-to-protect-domestic-abuse-victims-welcomed/
Latest News from
Association of Police and Crime Commissioners
Blog: Chair reflects on the year that marked a decade of PCCs23/12/2022 09:15:00
This year marked 10 years since Police and Crime Commissioners were first elected as the democratic voice of the public.
Digital Forensics Lead responds to HMICFRS report01/12/2022 15:10:00
HMICFRS has today, Thursday 1 December, published their findings into how well the police and other agencies use digital forensics in their investigations.
Leads respond to stalking super complaint28/11/2022 09:10:00
APCC Leads response to the Suzy Lamplugh Trust super complaint on stalking
Fraud Lead urges public to be extra vigilant ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday24/11/2022 09:05:00
APCC Lead for Fraud Mark Shelford is calling on the public to be extra vigilant when shopping online ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
APCC Impact Report 2021/202218/11/2022 09:15:00
The Association of Police and Crime Commissioners has published its annual Impact Report, setting out how the organisation and PCCs have been making a difference over the past year.
Fraud lead calls for extensive review of fraud governance17/11/2022 11:05:00
APCC Lead on Fraud and Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Mark Shelford has called for clarity around fraud governance following the publication of a ‘Progress on Fraud’ National Audit Office (NAO) report released this week.
Pledge to tackle violence against women and girls10/11/2022 15:15:00
The National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) and the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners (APCC) at their annual Summit have pledged their joint approach to improving the response to violence against women and girls (VAWG) through strengthening partnerships.
APCC chair Marc Jones speech at partnership09/11/2022 12:20:00
Marc Jones, Chair of the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners
Prevention lead appears on top policing panel03/11/2022 10:05:00
APCC Prevention Lead Festus Akinbusoye appeared before the Home Affairs Select Committee (HASC) on policing for the future yesterday, Wednesday 2 November, where he addressed the deeply concerning findings in yesterday’s HMICFRS report and spoke more broadly on issues facing policing and the vital role that commissioners play in setting local priorities.