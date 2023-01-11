Additional funding to protect domestic abuse victims welcomed

The Home Office has committed up to £18 million a year over the next two years towards the next phase of the Domestic Abuse Perpetrator Intervention Fund.

The funding will enable police and crime commissioners (PCCs) to increase the availability of domestic abuse perpetrator intervention schemes in their areas such as behaviour change programmes, that aim to improve victim safety and reduce the risk posed to abusers.

In response to the news, APCC Joint Victims Lead Donna Jones, said: “We welcome this additional funding and the commitment to increase the availability of domestic abuse intervention schemes across England and Wales.

“These PCC led schemes are vital in improving victim safety and in reducing the risk posed by abusers.

“As Police and Crime Commissioners we remain committed to providing innovative solutions to prevent re-offending and support long lasting behaviour change.”