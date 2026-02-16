Additional support for NHS Ayrshire and Arran

Strengthening financial sustainability measures.

NHS Ayrshire and Arran is to receive additional support over ongoing financial sustainability issues.

The health board has been moved to Stage 4 of the NHS Scotland Support and Intervention Framework. A Scottish Government-led Assurance Board will strengthen measures already in place and support the new leadership team to ensure appropriate financial governance, as well as assist with longer term planning and improvement.

Health Secretary Neil Gray said:

"Getting finances back on track is essential for patients and staff alike – it means NHS Ayrshire and Arran can plan effectively for the future and continue investing in the services local people rely on.

“The 2026-27 draft Scottish Budget provides record funding for health boards, including a real terms uplift of 1.8%. NHS Ayrshire and Arran will receive nearly £1.1 billion in 2026-27, which equates to increased investment of £88.2 million since 2025-26.

“Escalation to Stage 4 brings enhanced scrutiny and dedicated support from the Scottish Government. I have confidence in interim Chief Executive Gordon James and his leadership team, and we will work closely with them over the coming months to return the health board to a sustainable financial footing.”

Background

Stage 4 is the second formal stage of escalation required when tailored support is not producing the required improvements – NHS Scotland: support and intervention framework - gov.scot

On 4 November 2025, Audit Scotland published a Section 22 report regarding NHS Ayrshire and Arran’s financial position concluding “the severity of the financial challenge facing NHS Ayrshire and Arran is unprecedented” - The 2024/25 audit of NHS Ayrshire and Arran | Audit Scotland