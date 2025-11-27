Additional train service for Heart of Wales line

An additional train will run on the Heart of Wales line each day from December 14.

The service, running at midday in each direction between Shrewsbury and Swansea via Llandrindod Wells, will be the fifth on the line.

It is one of several improvements launching as part of the new Transport for Wales timetable.

The Heart of Wales line runs from Shrewsbury to Swansea through Llanelli, Llandeilo, Llandrindod and Knighton.

Funding for the service was secured as part of the Budget deal with the Leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats Jane Dodds.

Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales Ken Skates said: