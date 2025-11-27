Welsh Government
Additional train service for Heart of Wales line
An additional train will run on the Heart of Wales line each day from December 14.
The service, running at midday in each direction between Shrewsbury and Swansea via Llandrindod Wells, will be the fifth on the line.
It is one of several improvements launching as part of the new Transport for Wales timetable.
The Heart of Wales line runs from Shrewsbury to Swansea through Llanelli, Llandeilo, Llandrindod and Knighton.
Funding for the service was secured as part of the Budget deal with the Leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats Jane Dodds.
Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales Ken Skates said:
I’m pleased to see this service starting thanks to the funding secured in our budget deal.
The Heart of Wales line provides a spectacular and scenic journey for tourists but is also a vital link for rural communities in Mid Wales, so this will be welcome news for residents and visitors alike.
The Welsh Government’s £800m investment to transform rail services mean these services will see new trains connecting North and South Wales, unlocking economic growth and boosting the economy.
