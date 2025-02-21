Welsh Government
Additional Welsh Government funding for arts, culture and publishing
The Welsh Government yesterday announced an extra £4.4 million a year to support the arts, culture and publishing sectors in Wales.
The new funding, which is included in the Final Budget 2025 to 2026 – on top of increases announced in the Draft Budget – represents an 8.5% increase for the sector on last year’s revenue budget.
And it is on top of £73.8 million allocated for capital projects which will help to protect and preserve Wales’ cultural assets for future generations, improving visitor experiences and access. This is an £18.4 million increase on 2024 to 2025 levels.
Jack Sargeant, Minister for Culture, Skills and Social Partnership, yesterday said:
This significant extra investment demonstrates our commitment to Wales' cultural and arts sectors.
We are under no illusions about the challenges faced by many of our museums, theatres and cultural spaces and this budget is a significant step forward from the position we were in last year, providing a real opportunity to move towards a more secure, sustainable footing and to continue that into the future.
Thanks to a real appetite from across the Welsh Government Cabinet to do all we can, I’m really pleased to have been able to take this significant step to provide support to our cherished arts, publishing and cultural bodies.
Our capital spending to help protect and future-proof Wales’ cultural and heritage assets is now more than three times what it was a decade ago. This includes supporting projects like the redevelopment of Caerphilly Castle, the extensive refurbishment of Theatr Clwyd and the Museum of Wrexham.
This comprehensive funding package will help protect and preserve Wales' cultural, arts, publishing and grass-root sports while supporting their crucial role in education, community engagement and tourism.
This latest commitment builds upon the £1 million of additional in-year funding provided to the sector at the tail end of 2024 to 2025, which supported 60 cultural organisations across Wales through the Arts Council of Wales, as well as the £5 million extra funding announced in September.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/additional-welsh-government-funding-arts-culture-and-publishing
